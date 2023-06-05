 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the projected depth chart for the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Gabriel Santiago
NFL: DEC 04 Seahawks at Rams
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 04: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) after catching a pass for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 04, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a 2022-23 campaign that no one saw coming, the Seattle Seahawks dazzled their way to an unexpected playoff berth. The 12th Man’s feel-good season ended abruptly in the Wild Card round after running into the buzzsaw 49ers, but Seattle followed the playoff loss with major additions in the 2023 NFL Draft. With two high-profile first-round selections (CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall), the “Emerald City” could be back on top of the football world sooner than later.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Seahawks following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seahawks’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

  1. Geno Smith
  2. Drew Lock
  3. Holton Ahlers

Running back

  1. Kenneth Walker III
  2. Zach Charbonnet
  3. DeeJay Dallas
  4. Kenny McIntosh

Wide receiver

  1. D.K. Metcalf
  2. Tyler Lockett
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  4. Dee Eskridge
  5. Dareke Young

Tight end

  1. Noah Fant
  2. Will Dissly
  3. Colby Parkinson
  4. Tyler Mabry

Kicker

  1. Jason Myers

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
Anthony Bradford, OL, LSU

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

QB Geno Smith will likely be the biggest fantasy football benefactor after Seattle’s most recent draft. He already has an established rapport with star receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the insertion of Smith-Njigba will give the Seahawks’ offense another element. From there, Smith also has two young and physical halfbacks to lean on: Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet. Also, TE Noah Fant is a very formidable player in the passing game and after the catch.

Smith was once a written-off quarterback on the bottom of NFL depth charts but did well to turn his fortunes when his time was called in Seattle—He’ll have every opportunity to follow up his career year with an even better one.

More From DraftKings Nation