Seahawks projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

After a 2022-23 campaign that no one saw coming, the Seattle Seahawks dazzled their way to an unexpected playoff berth. The 12th Man’s feel-good season ended abruptly in the Wild Card round after running into the buzzsaw 49ers, but Seattle followed the playoff loss with major additions in the 2023 NFL Draft. With two high-profile first-round selections (CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall), the “Emerald City” could be back on top of the football world sooner than later.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Seahawks following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seahawks’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Geno Smith Drew Lock Holton Ahlers

Running back

Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet DeeJay Dallas Kenny McIntosh

Wide receiver

D.K. Metcalf Tyler Lockett Jaxon Smith-Njigba Dee Eskridge Dareke Young

Tight end

Noah Fant Will Dissly Colby Parkinson Tyler Mabry

Kicker

Jason Myers

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Anthony Bradford, OL, LSU

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

QB Geno Smith will likely be the biggest fantasy football benefactor after Seattle’s most recent draft. He already has an established rapport with star receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the insertion of Smith-Njigba will give the Seahawks’ offense another element. From there, Smith also has two young and physical halfbacks to lean on: Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet. Also, TE Noah Fant is a very formidable player in the passing game and after the catch.

Smith was once a written-off quarterback on the bottom of NFL depth charts but did well to turn his fortunes when his time was called in Seattle—He’ll have every opportunity to follow up his career year with an even better one.