Cleveland Browns projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns 2022 season was filled with outside noise from the start, as newly-signed quarterback Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension. Upon his return, the veteran signal-caller struggled six starts with Cleveland, finishing with a 79.1 passer rating. Another year in the Browns’ system could be the trick, as well as adding some depth on the outside via the draft.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Cleveland Browns following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Browns depth chart 2023
Quarterback
- Deshaun Watson
- Joshua Dobbs
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Running back
- Nick Chubb
- Jerome Ford
- Demetric Felton Jr.
Wide receiver
- Amari Cooper
- Elijah Moore
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Cedric Tillman
- Marquise Goodwin
- Anthony Schwartz
Tight end
- David Njoku
- Harrison Bryant
- Jordan Akins
Kicker
- Cade York
Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions
Round 3, Pick 73 - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Round 4, Pick 111 - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Round 5, Pick 140 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football
The wide receiver room is starting to get a bit crowded after the Browns traded for Elijah Moore and then subsequently drafted Cedric Tillman in the draft. Watson will surely have to spread the ball around accordingly, which means Cooper’s fantasy value will be key to observe as the season progresses.
By all means fantasy managers should still add a talent like Cooper, if given the chance, but the added depth to the roster may mean tempering expectations as a potential WR1 every week.