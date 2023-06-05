Cleveland Browns projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns 2022 season was filled with outside noise from the start, as newly-signed quarterback Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension. Upon his return, the veteran signal-caller struggled six starts with Cleveland, finishing with a 79.1 passer rating. Another year in the Browns’ system could be the trick, as well as adding some depth on the outside via the draft.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Cleveland Browns following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Browns depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson Joshua Dobbs Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Running back

Nick Chubb Jerome Ford Demetric Felton Jr.

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper Elijah Moore Donovan Peoples-Jones Cedric Tillman Marquise Goodwin Anthony Schwartz

Tight end

David Njoku Harrison Bryant Jordan Akins

Kicker

Cade York

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Round 3, Pick 73 - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Round 4, Pick 111 - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Round 5, Pick 140 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The wide receiver room is starting to get a bit crowded after the Browns traded for Elijah Moore and then subsequently drafted Cedric Tillman in the draft. Watson will surely have to spread the ball around accordingly, which means Cooper’s fantasy value will be key to observe as the season progresses.

By all means fantasy managers should still add a talent like Cooper, if given the chance, but the added depth to the roster may mean tempering expectations as a potential WR1 every week.