Raiders projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

A new era of football awaits the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24. In Josh McDaniels’ second season at the helm, the organization has notably moved on from the franchise’s leading passer Derek Carr with hopes that Jimmy Garoppolo can have greater success in Southern Nevada. Still, this team has pieces to thrive around going forward—including 2022 NFL First-team All-Pros Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Additionally, Las Vegas did well in the recent draft to address deficiencies on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Raiders following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo Brian Hoyer Aiden O’Connell

Running back

Josh Jacobs Ameer Abdullah Brandon Bolden Zamir White Brittain Brown

Wide receiver

Davante Adams Hunter Renfrow Jakobi Meyers Keelan Cole Sr. Phillip Dorsett Tre Tucker

Tight end

Austin Hooper Michael Mayer O.J. Howard

Kicker

Daniel Carlson

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

For Raider Nation, it can be difficult to pinpoint who will receive the biggest added boost from the 2023 NFL Draft (from a fantasy football perspective). Arguably, you can say that “Las Vegas Raiders DST” may be the greatest benefactor after taking Tyree Wilson seventh overall out of Texas Tech. Wilson will prove a harmoniously aggressive pairing opposite “Mad” Maxx Crosby—both of whom never seem to run out of gas. If the Raiders' pass rush can be the catalyst to create more turnovers in 2023, they stand to make solid improvements.

You can still expect Adams and Jacobs to hit their fantasy numbers, but after monster years in 2022, we’ll see how a change of quarterback affects their production.