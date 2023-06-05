 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the projected depth chart for the Las Vegas Raiders the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Gabriel Santiago
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders makes a reception against Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

A new era of football awaits the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24. In Josh McDaniels’ second season at the helm, the organization has notably moved on from the franchise’s leading passer Derek Carr with hopes that Jimmy Garoppolo can have greater success in Southern Nevada. Still, this team has pieces to thrive around going forward—including 2022 NFL First-team All-Pros Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Additionally, Las Vegas did well in the recent draft to address deficiencies on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Raiders following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

  1. Jimmy Garoppolo
  2. Brian Hoyer
  3. Aiden O’Connell

Running back

  1. Josh Jacobs
  2. Ameer Abdullah
  3. Brandon Bolden
  4. Zamir White
  5. Brittain Brown

Wide receiver

  1. Davante Adams
  2. Hunter Renfrow
  3. Jakobi Meyers
  4. Keelan Cole Sr.
  5. Phillip Dorsett
  6. Tre Tucker

Tight end

  1. Austin Hooper
  2. Michael Mayer
  3. O.J. Howard

Kicker

  1. Daniel Carlson

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

For Raider Nation, it can be difficult to pinpoint who will receive the biggest added boost from the 2023 NFL Draft (from a fantasy football perspective). Arguably, you can say that “Las Vegas Raiders DST” may be the greatest benefactor after taking Tyree Wilson seventh overall out of Texas Tech. Wilson will prove a harmoniously aggressive pairing opposite “Mad” Maxx Crosby—both of whom never seem to run out of gas. If the Raiders' pass rush can be the catalyst to create more turnovers in 2023, they stand to make solid improvements.

You can still expect Adams and Jacobs to hit their fantasy numbers, but after monster years in 2022, we’ll see how a change of quarterback affects their production.

More From DraftKings Nation