NFL releases preseason national TV schedule

The NFL has released its national TV schedule for the upcoming preseason. It includes the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 on NBC. Over the three weeks of the preseason, there will be a total of five games televised nationally. Kickoffs have also been set for each preseason game that will pick up a week after the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 10.

There are a lot of things to highlight when it comes to the national tv options that the NFL chose. Despite the Hall of Fame Game being largely for the depth on the rosters, we could get our first game glimpse of Aaron Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets. The shortened preseason gives some variability to how teams want to utilize their starters leading up to the regular season.

The second televised game in Week 2 of the preseason should see Odell Beckham Jr’s debut with the Baltimore Ravens, with star quarterback Lamar Jackson beginning to play on his extension. The final week of the preseason could see three rookie quarterbacks in action Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and CJ Stroud (Houston Texans).

2023 NFL Preseason National TV Schedule

Hall of Fame Game — Thursday, August 3

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, August 24

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles — 8 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers — 8 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints — 8 p.m. ET, Fox