Dalvin Cook release: Vikings save $9 million in cap space with roster move

The Minnesota Vikings are planning on releasing running back Dalvin Cook by Friday afternoon if a trade cannot be executed, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. The team has been trying to move him, but appears ready to give up on that and give him his unconditional release.

The decision to release him will clear $9 million in salary cap space for Minnesota. They will carry $5,101,272 in 2023 dead money and then $3,101,273 in 2024 dead money. The decision to release him after June 1 means the dead money is split across the next two seasons.

If the Vikings are able to secure a trade of Cook, they would clear $11 million in cap space because another team would pick up the $2 million in guaranteed salary that is still on Cook’s contract.

The Vikings entered Thursday with approximately $9,749,972 in cap space, according to Over The Cap.