Best potential landing spots for RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook on Thursday. A four-time Pro Bowler who has put together four straight 1,000-yard seasons, Cook has been with the Vikings since entering the league in 2017. Where will he land?

While Cook’s talents would likely be welcome just about anywhere in the NFL, the two frontrunner options on the hunt for a star running back are the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

The Broncos will return Javonte Williams to the roster after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2022, but it’s hard to predict how those types of injuries can change players. They also acquired Samaje Perine from the Bengals in the offseason, but they’re missing a playmaker on the ground — a much-needed addition, given how Russell Wilson’s 2022 went.

The Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. in their top two spots on the depth chart at running back. The Vikings and Dolphins were reportedly close to a trade deal for Cook back in March, but the deal fell through.