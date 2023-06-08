 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Panthers have elevated Bryce Young to QB1 ahead of mandatory minicamp

The Panthers are listing Bryce Young as their QB1 heading into next week’s mandatory minicamp.

By Teddy Ricketson
Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have officially begun listing their first-round draft pick Bryce Young as their QB1. Andy Dalton held the spot during offseason workouts, despite the expectation that Young would eventually be the team’s starter in the regular season. While this elevation isn’t necessarily a surprise, it shows that Young is at least meeting Carolina's expectations and will be getting first-team reps at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Young can officially hang his hat on the fact that he was able to beat out the 35-year-old quarterback that faithfully led the New Orleans Saints to a losing record last year. It wasn’t expected to be a tall order for Young to beat out the veteran considering the draft capital used to bring him to the franchise. The 5 ft. 10 quarterback has looked dwarfed by his offensive line in viral pictures from OTAs. Still, he has impressed enough that he will finish the Panthers’ offseason program atop the depth chart and head into this fall’s training camp expected to be the Week 1 starter.

More From DraftKings Nation