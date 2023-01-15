Why is Tyler Huntley called Snoop?

The Baltimore Ravens have had to account for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury absence during the 2022-23 NFL season, and Tyler Huntley has been a key contributor down the stretch. He made four starts down the stretch in the regular season and a 2-2 finish was enough to secure a wild card berth.

Huntley will start the Ravens Wild Card Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was listed as questionable due to right shoulder and wrist issues, and rookie backup Anthony Brown is available in case Huntley gets hurt. But for the time-being, the game will open with Huntley starting.

While watching the game, you might hear the announcers refer to Huntley as Snoop. He’s generally referred to on social media and in broadcasts as Tyler, but people will mix in the Snoop nickname.

The nickname comes from his high school days at Hallandale High School. He reportedly looked like rapper Snoop Dogg and that resulted in the nickname.

A skinny kid with long hair before his freshman year at Hallandale, a former coach nicknamed Huntley “Snoop” because of his resemblance to rapper Snoop Dogg. Even now, when Utes teammates walked off the practice field as Huntley began media availability this week, chants of “Snoop” rang through the air.

Huntley attended Hallandale from 2013-2016 before committing to the University of Utah. He started three straight seasons at Utah in 2017, 2018, and 2019 before signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in two games as a rookie and then started four games each of the past two seasons.