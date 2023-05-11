Full list of Monday Night Football games in the 2023 NFL season

The NFL released the full 2023 regular season schedule, and with it comes the full Monday Night Football schedule. MNF remains the crown jewel of the NFL’s primetime schedule. ESPN airs the game with the occasional ABC telecast and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the game from the booth with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

The MNF schedule opens in Week 1 with the New York Jets hosting the Buffalo Bills. The most interesting game on the slate is in Week 11 when the Chiefs hosts the Eagles. Who doesn’t like a Super Bowl rematch? The NFL gives fans a second chance to relive last year’s thriller as Jalen Hurts has a chance at some revenge, this time at Arrowhead. Mahomes and Andy Reid are sure to be up for the challenge.

Here’s the full Monday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

Week 1: Bills at Jets

Week 2: Saints at Panthers / Browns at Steelers

Week 3: Rams at Bengals / Eagles at Buccaneers

Week 4: Seahawks at Giants

Week 5: Packers at Raiders

Week 6: Cowboys at Chargers

Week 7: 49ers at Vikings

Week 8: Raiders at Lions

Week 9: Chargers at Jets

Week 10: Broncos at Bills

Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs

Week 12: Bears at Vikings

Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars

Week 14: Packers at Giants

Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots

Week 16: Ravens at 49ers

Week 17: TBD