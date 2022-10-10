DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Week 5 Contest Recap for Sunday’s Slate

The Week 5 Reignmakers main slate and Thursday/Sunday showdowns are in the books, and we’re over one-quarter of the way through the NFL regular season. It was a high-scoring week overall, led by the Bills’ big week as they bashed the Steelers. The Seahawks and Saints also put up big points while a few late-game players stepped up to push their teams to a strong finish.

Let’s take a closer look at some key contests last week — we’ll look at their roster construction, how the games played and the best card in their lineup.

The biggest cash prize of the week was taken down by a great lineup from jgomez085. Every player in the lineup produced over 30 DKFP led by Josh Allen Elite #116, who threw for four touchdowns and over 400 yards while adding 42 rushing yards as well to finish with 39.16 DKFP. Gabriel Davis Elite #115 caught two of those scores and produced 35.1 DKFP, and Leonard Fournette Rare #33 also had a pair of touchdowns for 35.9 DKFP.

Winner - username: jgomez085, Fantasy Points: 177.64, Best Card: Josh Allen Elite #116

In Thursday’s low-scoring contest between the Colts and Broncos, Alec Pierce Core #1324 helped whohaha score a narrow victory by less than half a point. Pierce was in the Captain’s Pick spot, while DT DeForest Buckner Core #441 and DE Yannick Ngakoue Core #235 each chipped in 14 DKFP as contributors from the Colts’ strong defensive effort.

Winner - username: whohaha, Fantasy Points: 65.45, Best Card: Alec Pierce Core #1324

On Sunday morning in the early game from London, there were five LEGENDARY PLUS Packs (Week 5) awards in an ELITE contest. The top scorer was MPascavis, who built around Saquon Barkley Rare #64, who had over 100 rushing and receiving yards to help the entry to a narrow victory over second-place Cambruin and also power the Giants to an upset win.

Winner - username: MPascavis, Fantasy Points: 65.68, Best Card: Saquon Barkley Rare #64

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Moving to the Sunday slate, for most contests, it was Bills Mafia or bust. That was the case in the CORE contest where a RARE Mike Evans was the top prize, where marsz took down the contest by complementing his Allen-Davis stack with Nick Chubb Core #791 and Tyler Lockett Core #238, who each had over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the early games.

Winner - username: marsz, Fantasy Points: 146.06, Best Card: Josh Allen Core #779

Hopefully, elfkev can get this ELITE Derek Carr in his lineup for Monday Night Football when the Raiders visit the Chiefs to close out Week 5. This was one of the few winning entries at any level without Josh Allen. Instead, elfkev had Carson Wentz Core #224, who produced 25.86 DKFP, but the big contributor to the lineup was Taysom Hill Rare #165, whose four total touchdowns and 37.08 DKFP carried the entry to victory. Hill was played in just 2.8% of lineups in this contest.

Winner - Username: elfkev, Fantasy Points: 131.44, Best Card: Tayson Hill Rare #165

With one of the highest-scoring entries of the week, BWD21 will take home a legendary Mike Evans thanks to the contributions of some other WRs in Week 5. While Josh Allen Elite #16 anchored the team, big days from Tyler Lockett Elite #22 and Gabriel Davis Elite #32 are really what powered this entry to the win.

Winner - Username: BWD21, Fantasy Points: 139.66, Best Card: Josh Allen Elite #16

RB1 Lenny returned on Sunday, and Jseel used the Leonard Fournette Elite #149 to win an upgraded REIGNMAKER Leonard Fournette to use at the next level. Fournette only had 56 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries but did most of his work through the air, hauling in 10 of his 11 targets for 83 more yards and a second touchdown. In addition to Fournette, who was in 10.5% of entries in this Fournette contest, Cooper Kupp Legendary #13, Stefon Diggs Elite #59 and Jalen Hurts Legendary #2 helped Jseel seal the win.

Winner - Username: Jseel, Fantasy Points: 132.66, Best Card: Leonard Fournette Elite #149

In this big contest at the highest tier Bales went off and reached 150 DKFP by using a Bills stack with Josh Allen Reignmaker #1, Gabriel Davis Reignmaker #1 and Stefon Diggs Legendary #12. With Leonard Fournette Legendary #3 also contributing a big day, Bales won by a comfortable 27-point margin over second-place finisher rsbathla.

Winner - Username: Bales, Fantasy Points: 150.36, Best Card: Josh Allen Reignmaker #1

Another full and fun day of Sunday football wrapped up with an AFC North showdown between the Bengals and the Ravens, which turned out to be a profitable one for meowser23, who won this ELITE contest by just over a point. The entry was built around Joe Burrow Rare #95, who had 27.42 DKFP with a passing and a rushing touchdown. His one passing score went to Hayden Hurst Elite #119 while on the other side Lamar Jackson Elite #8 and Mark Andrews Legendary #4 connected for the Ravens' one touchdown of the game. With all three touchdowns in the game on the roster and both passer and receiver for the passing scores, meowser23 edged Tallywacker512’s entry, which was identical except that entry flipped the QBs and had Jackson as Captain and Burrow in a flex spot.

Winner - Username: meowser23, Fantasy Points: 83.38, Best Card: Joe Burrow Rare #95

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.