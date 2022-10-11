This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers: Week 5 Contest Recap

Week 5 was the first week in which all five of the winning teams at each level featured the same quarterback: Josh Allen. He threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, en route to 39.16 DKFP in a 38-3 throttling of the Steelers. Allen was the highest-scoring quarterback on this slate by over 10 DKFP.

In addition, all five of the winning teams had Gabriel Davis and four out of the five had Stefon Diggs. With injuries to Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow, and Dawson Knox, the Bills target tree amongst their receiving corps was incredibly condensed coming into this game. This became even more pronounced with the Bills’ unwillingness to run the ball despite their lead.

Holders of these Bills player card NFTs might want to hold on tight for next week’s highly anticipated matchup vs. Kansas City. The last time Davis played the Chiefs, he caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

Core - $50K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $50K Fiat Frenzy at the CORE tier was Gdklug92, who scored 158.56 DKFP. In addition to a Bills double stack, this team also played Mike Williams and Jets rookie running back Breece Hall. Breece was third-highest-scoring running back on this slate but did most of his damage through the air, just barely securing the three-DKFP bonus for 100 yards receiving. Mike Williams was the WR8 on this slate, and amongst Gdklug92’s three teams in this contest, all three had Williams.

RARE - $80K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was Spanko_Marx, who had almost the same team as the winner of the CORE level, except Breece Hall was swapped for Nick Chubb. Spanko_Marx had five teams in this contest and finished first and sixth with two of them. The team that finished sixth had Amari Cooper instead of Williams.

ELITE - $250K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $250K Fiat Frenzy at the ELITE level was jgomez085, who scored 177.56 DKFP. This is the first time all season we have seen a user play the perfect lineup construction. Using Allen as a Superstar, this team included Leonard Fournette at RB2, Davis at WR1, Tyler Lockett at WR3 and Taysom Hill at TE1. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jefferson would have improved this team, but because both are labeled Superstars, they can’t be played with Allen. jgomez085 took home $100K with this team.

LEGENDARY - $100K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $100K Fiat Frenzy at the LEGENDARY tier was JeffElJefe, who scored 163.76 DKFP with another Bills double stack. Yet another iteration of the Allen-Diggs-Davis stack with Williams, this team featured Fournette at running back. This team had a significant edge over the other teams in this tournament, scoring 24 more DKFP than second place. This team would have won both the CORE and RARE tournaments.

REIGNMAKER - $100K “The Alpha”

The winner of the $100K “The Alpha” at the REIGNMAKER tier was Bales, who scored almost 27 more DKFP than second place. Despite a mediocre performance from Tyreek Hill, this team found success with a Bills double stack and the overall RB2 in Fournette. Bales won this Josh Allen Reignmaker card via auction three days before this contest for $17,000. There is currently only one Josh Allen Reignmaker listed in the marketplace, and it is $19,000.

