DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 6

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three Showdown slates this week (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football).

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite and Legendary ) and one in the Reignmaker Tier.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

, where first place walks home with $1,000. Each slate also features an opportunity to win RARE tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests awards RARE PLUS Packs to the top 50 finishers and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 51st and 300th.

tier cards. The contests awards RARE PLUS Packs to the top 50 finishers and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 51st and 300th. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys.

contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos.

contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos. On Monday Night Football, there is a Satellite Contest to the NFL 2022 $3 Play-Action contest in Week 7, with tickets available to the top 1,000 finishers.

to the NFL 2022 $3 Play-Action contest in Week 7, with tickets available to the top 1,000 finishers. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each slate is in the $15K Winner Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

contest, where first place walks home with $1,500. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys.

contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos.

contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos. On Monday Night Football, there is a Satellite Contest to the $20 DFS Week 7 Millionaire, with tickets available to the top 100 finishers.

to the $20 DFS Week 7 Millionaire, with tickets available to the top 100 finishers. There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the pop 15, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 16th to 65th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 66th and 200th.

, and . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the pop 15, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 16th to 65th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 66th and 200th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys.

contest provides a chance to win A.J. Brown LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos.

contest provides a chance to win Mike Williams LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos. On Monday Night Football, there is a Satellite Contest that awards the top 20 finishers with a $100 DFS ticket.

that awards the top 20 finishers with a $100 DFS ticket. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards the top five finishers with 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Packs, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for entries between sixth and 20th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 21st through 50th.

contest awards the top five finishers with 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Packs, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for entries between sixth and 20th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 21st through 50th. Each contest requires at least three Elite (or more rare) cards and one Rare card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win an A.J. Brown REIGNMAKER player card, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys.

contest provides a chance to win an A.J. Brown REIGNMAKER player card, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Eagles face the Cowboys. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest provides a chance to win a Mike Williams REIGNMAKER player card, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos.

contest provides a chance to win a Mike Williams REIGNMAKER player card, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Broncos. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Monday Night Football Prize Pack Party contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th.

contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th. Each contest requires at least two Legendary and two Elite (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three Legendary and one Reignmaker card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Public contest breakdown is 8 Core , 8 Rare , 7 Elite , 7 Legendary and 3 Reignmaker contests available.

, 8 , 7 , 7 and 3 contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are also contests where you can win CORE and RARE cards of Aaron Jones or Courtland Sutton , or ELIRE, RARE or CORE Offense Rookie Prize Packs .

or , or ELIRE, RARE or CORE . The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win RARE and ELITE cards of Aaron Jones or Courtland Sutton , or RARE, ELITE or LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs .

or , or RARE, ELITE or LEGENDARY . The Prize Pack Party contest offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 50th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 51st to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 251st and 750th.

contest offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 50th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 51st to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 251st and 750th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. There are also contests where you can win ELITE and LEGENDARY cards of Aaron Jones or Courtland Sutton .

or . The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 25th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 100th.

offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 25th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 100th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win REIGNMAKER cards of Aaron Jones or Courtland Sutton .

or . The PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $20,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $20,000. The PACK PARTY contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th.

contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two Reignmaker cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

