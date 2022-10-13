Market Report for Oct. 13: Backup Running Backs See Boost

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 6’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Stefon Diggs (+$6.46, 23%)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+$4.11, 64%)

Eno Benjamin (+$3.98, 106%)

Leonard Fournette (+$3.12, 35%)

Geno Smith (+$3.00, 16%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Tee Higgins (-$2.60, 29%)

Joe Mixon (-$1.25, 13%)

James Robinson (-$1.06, 18%)

Christian Kirk (-$0.99, 17%)

Jonathan Taylor (-$0.95, 10%)

Observations: Risers

Stefon Diggs leads the way with a 23 percent increase on the floor price of his CORE cards. With the Bills being three-point favorites with a projected 54-point total against the Chiefs in Week 6, it comes as no surprise to see fantasy managers rushing to play Buffalo’s top wideout. This is the first game in which Patrick Mahomes is projected to be an underdog at home in his entire career.

Rhamondre Stevenson has seen a 64 percent increase in his CORE cards after news came out that Patriots’ lead running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury. When Harris left last week’s game early, Stevenson delivered 161 yards on the ground.

Eno Benjamin has seen a 106 percent increase in his CORE cards after Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury stated that James Connor is day-to-day with a rib injury. If Connor misses time, Benjamin and rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram will be the only active RBs for an enticing matchup against the Seahawks in Week 6. Seattle has given up the most rushing yards per game on the season.

Leonard Fournette has seen a 35 percent increase coming off of a 35.9 DKFP performance against Atlanta. With the Buccaneers being eight-point road favorites against the Steelers in Week 6, it sets up as another prime spot for Tampa Bay’s workhorse back.

Geno Smith’s CORE floor price seemingly increases week-over-week as the veteran signal-caller is coming off of three straight impressive performances. In Week 6 he gets another great matchup at home in a projected shootout against the Cardinals.

Observations: Fallers

Tee Higgins has seen a floor price decrease after putting up zero fantasy points in the Sunday night game against Baltimore and reports that he could be sidelined this week with an ankle injury. Higgins did not practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday.

Joe Mixon has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments so far this season and thus continues to see his CORE price decline to now just $9. The drop continues despite the Bengals being two-point road favorites against the Saints in Week 6.

Fellow Jaguars James Robinson and Christian Kirk have seen decreases in their CORE cards preceding what projects to be an ugly game against the Colts in Week 6. With Robinson splitting carries with Travis Etienne and Jacksonville’s receiving corps at full strength, there isn’t much room for fantasy success amongst the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor continues to see his CORE floor price decrease after missing last week with an ankle injury and not participating in practice to start the week. Last year’s leading rusher has been a fantasy disappointment to start the season.

This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (10/10) at 8:00 am ET to CORE floor prices from Thursday (10/13) at 8:00 am ET.

