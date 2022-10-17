This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 6 Contest Recap

In the DraftKings Reignmakers Week 6 slate, it was the players who rostered Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs who had the most success. In fact, all of the winning teams this week had Burrow at quarterback, while Chase and Diggs were each on four out of five.

Josh Allen had a successful fantasy performance with 30.36 DKFP, however, because he is designated as a Superstar, he can not be rostered with Ja’Marr Chase who is also a Superstar. Because of this caveat, Burrow-Chase-Diggs lineups were the winning combination in Week 6. The perfect lineup this week would have been Joe Burrow-Deon Jackson-Ja’Marr Chase-Stefon Diggs-Tyreek Hill, however, unlike last week, no one rostered this exact iteration.

Let’s take a closer look at some key contests last week — we’ll look at their roster construction, how the games played and the best card in their lineup.

This week in the CORE tier, DraftKings hosted both the Aoki All-Star League contest and the SlyCrocs League.

In the Aoki League, first place won $1,500 and an in-person Boston club experience with Steve Aoki. In addition, the top 100 winners of this contest received an entry into an exclusive Week 17 contest where the winner gets a seat at the poker table with Steve Aoki and others.

In the SlyCrocs League, the winner received $2,000 and SupDuck #3761 which features the rare King Frog Backpack trait. Only 0.34% of SupDucks have this trait.

In addition, the rest of the top ten winners of this contest all won SupDucks, albeit of less rarity. All entrants into this contest had to own a SlyCroc NFT which can only be purchased via the DraftKings NFT Marketplace.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

CORE - $50K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the CORE $50K Fiat Frenzy was Markj222 who scored 151.4 DKFP. Oddly enough, the CORE tier featured the only winner who didn’t roster Ja’Marr Chase and his 35.2 DKFP performance. This team went with Christian McCaffrey at Superstar to go along with Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Mark Andrews who all finished within the top 7 amongst FLEX players. Markj222 conquered a field of 23,256 to win $5,000 in this contest.

CORE - Aoki All-Star League

The winner of the Aoki All-Star League contest was Waterpig7 who scored 157 DKFP with the aforementioned slate-breaking combo of Burrow-Chase-Diggs. This was rounded out with Jets’ rookie running back Breece Hall and Michael Pittman Jr. Amongst the five main GPPs and the two featured NFT GPPs, this team scored the most fantasy points. Waterpig7 now has an entry into the exclusive party with Steve Aoki, and an entry into the Week 17 Steve Aoki poker tournament contest.

CORE - SlyCrocs League

The winner of the SlyCrocs League was mjpjry910 who had 22 lineups in this contest. This user didn’t even have the most entries into this contest, as there was one other user who had over forty and two more who had over fifty. In this contest, users were required to own a SlyCroc NFT which can be exclusively purchased through the DraftKings NFT Marketplace. With this win, mjpjry910 won $2,000 and SupDuck #3761.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

RARE - $80k Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was dkjets who scored 149.6 DKFP with a three-man Bengals stack in Burrow, Mixon and Chase. This was the only winning team to roster Joe Mixon and the only amongst the Fiat Frenzy’s to not roster Stefon Diggs. This team also had Tyreek Hill who finished as the WR3 and Michael Pittman who finished as the WR4. dkjets took down the $10K top prize for the win in this contest.

ELITE - $250K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $250K Fiat Frenzy at the ELITE tier was stevenab87 who scored 151.8 with a Burrow-Chase stack with Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and Rhamondre Stevenson. This was the only winning team to roster Stevenson and Kelce who scored 25.1 and 22.2 DKFP, respectively. Like many of the other winners this week, this team was a only two players away from being the perfect lineup. A swap from Stevenson to Deon Jackson and Kelce to Tyreek Hill would have made this perfect.

Despite Deon Jackson being the highest-scoring running back, he was not on any of the winning teams. While a great play at $5200 in DFS filling in for the injured Jonathan Taylor, Jackson was not too popular in Reignmakers where there are no salary limitations.

LEGENDARY - $100K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the LEGENDARY $100K Fiat Frenzy was HBender15 who had almost the same team as the ELITE winner except Alvin Kamara was played over Travis Kelce. According to the Lucky Trader Portfolio Tool, HBender15 bought the LEGENDARY Ja’Marr Chase card for $3,100 and the LEGENDARY Joe Burrow card for $2,600. With a total of $5,700, these two cards alone accounted for more than half the $10K first-place prize for this contest.

REIGNMAKER - $150K “The Alpha”

The winner of the $150K “The Alpha” at the REIGNMAKER tier was GrindersCal who won $25,000 with the Burrow-Chase-Diggs combo to go along with Alvin Kamara and Leonard Fournette. GrindersCal played fourteen lineups in this contest which was second only to StealCityHall who had twenty-two. This was the only winner to roster Leonard Fournette who finished at RB6 with a respectable 22.10 DKFP. The two REIGNMAKER cards on this team were Ja’Marr Chase and Alvin Kamara who were purchased for $10,999 and $7,499 respectively.

