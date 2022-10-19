Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 5 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

ELEVATE and MOMENTUM Reignmakers Football packs in the @DK_Marketplace are available for a 10% discount NOW!@C_Hira24 breaks it all down pic.twitter.com/IgXHJGFxCP — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 19, 2022

Through six weeks of the football season, DraftKings Reignmakers Football has paid out over $7 million in contest prizes. But there’s still a lot of football left to be played, and DraftKings is helping both season-long Reginmakers players and newcomers can get the edge they need.

With the remaining utility being reflected by secondary market prices, DraftKings will be discounting the remaining packs on the DraftKings Marketplace.

If you were a fan of the Rec League All-Stars Collection that dropped near the baseball’s 2022 All-Star game, one their rival teams is about to be at the center of DraftKings’ latest Primetime NFT Series.

Just in time for the spooky season and baseball’s 2022 playoffs, the Zom-B Team Collection is hitting the DraftKings.

Zom-B Team Contest Schedule

Wednesday 10/19 — $1.5K Reward Contest

World Series Game 1 (Friday 10/28) — $2.5K Reward Contest

World Series Game 3 (Monday 10/31) — $3K Reward Contest

In the DraftKings Reignmakers Week 6 slate, it was the players who rostered Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs who had the most success. Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 6 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the full slate for Week 6 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the potential returns of Keenan Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Chris Olave along with an update on the injury to Marquise Brown.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 7 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

As promised earlier in the season, Deep Roster has arrived. Now, all the players you’ve been stashing in your collection will bring you even more prizes.

With Deep Roster contests, an incremental $200K in prizes will be added each week of the season. Also, this new DraftKings contest will be featured in every tier.

Here’s the full breakdown of positions players will need to fill out in Deep Roster contests:

1 QB

2 RB

2 WR

1 TE

1 K

1 DEF

1 FLEX (non-QB)

Kickers and defensive positions are not required to be used in Classic and Showdown formats, but they are part of the positional requirements for Deep Roster. The additional TE slot also is different due to the fact the tight end position was able to be used in the WR/TE roster spot in Classic and Showdown formats.

Starting in Week 5, there is a new Weekly Drive Leaderboard that has been built for the Franchise Score. Now you can compete for more Player Card NFTs and cash with a score that resets weekly.

For the remainder of the season, check out the image below to get an idea of what you can continue to build towards for every week of the season.

Check out this article from Lucky Trader breaking down additional details.

Starting Week 9 of the NFL season, DraftKings will potentially begin to make changes to the SuperStar status of players based on the following criteria.

Players can have their SuperStar status revoked, but only if they are scoring outside of the top 10 in their position in cumulative fantasy points and fantasy points per game.

Players can be added to the SuperStar list, but only if they score within the top 10 in their position or within 10% of the 10th-ranked player.

DraftKings made no mention of meeting these criteria, resulting in a guaranteed add to the SuperStar list.

A QB cannot be on the SuperStar list if their WR and or TE are on the SuperStar list and vice versa.

Ex. Joe Burrow cannot be added to the SuperStar list as long as Ja’Marr Chase is on it and Stefon Diggs cannot be added to the SuperStar list as long as Josh Allen is on it.

Ex. A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are both currently non-SuperStar players. If both meet the criteria to be added, only one of the two can actually receive SuperStar status.

DraftKings let it be known that the players both removed and added will be at its discretion.

Currently, there are just 17 SuperStars, but the list could max out at 25. Week 9 will kick off one of the two updates coming to the SuperStar list this year, with the second coming at the beginning of the NFL playoffs. After the conclusion of Week 8, we will share the first updated SuperStar list with players.

Peter Jennings and Chris Costa Weekly Preview

For Week 6, Peter Jennings and Chris Costa were joined by Alex “Awesemo” Baker to break down the slate. Linked the video above, but make sure to catch the Week 7 preview later this week with Costa and Jennings on the DraftKings YouTube.

