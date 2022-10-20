DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 7

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 7 and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know before entering Week 7. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three Showdown slates this week (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football).

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite and Legendary ) and one in the Reignmaker Tier.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $3 DFS Play-Action tournaments on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS Packs to the top 50 finishers and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 51st and 300th.

and . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS Packs to the top 50 finishers and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 51st and 300th. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each slate is in the $15K Winner Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the pop 15, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 16th to 65th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 66th and 200th.

and . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the pop 15, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 16th to 65th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 66th and 200th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests on Sunday and Monday award the top five finishers with 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Packs, the entries between sixth and 20th with 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Packs and the 21st through 50th placed entries with RARE PLUS Packs

and award the top five finishers with 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Packs, the entries between sixth and 20th with 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Packs and the 21st through 50th placed entries with RARE PLUS Packs Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or more rare) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for the $4,444 DFS contest where the winner gets the ticket and the next two entries each get a $100 ticket for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Monday Night Football Prize Pack Party contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th.

contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Public contest breakdown is six Core , five Rare , five Elite , five Legendary and three Reignmaker contests available.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000 and RMF Packs.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

There is also a contest to win ELITE, RARE or CORE Offense Rookie Prize Packs.

The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

The Prize Pack Party contest offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 50th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 51st to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 251st and 750th.

contest offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 50th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 51st to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 251st and 750th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 25th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 100th.

offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 25th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 100th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $150K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

The PACK PARTY contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th.

contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.