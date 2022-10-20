DraftKings Reignmakers: Deadfellaz Brings Football Limited Edition Set to DraftKings Marketplace

Zombie-fied Reignmakers Deadfellaz Set

DraftKings and Deadfellaz have come together to bring a unique limited edition set to Reignmakers. Thirteen football players have been transformed by Deadfellaz to make up a limited-edition NFT player card set.

There will be 13 player cards featured in this set. Among the list of players included are:

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Deebo Samuel

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Matthew Stafford

And More!

Slated to drop October 25 on DraftKings Marketplace, these collectibles will be playable exclusively in Reignmakers Football contests. Packs will cost $99.99, and 3 DFZ player NFTs will be included in each pack.

This limited edition set will feature a first-of-its-kind utility, including access to gated Deadfellaz-themed contests featuring both cash and NFT prizes. Holders of these limited edition player cards will also be eligible to compete for a share of over $1,000,000 in Reignmakers Football prizes every week during the remainder of the football season.

From 10/30 to 10/31 on Halloween weekend, there will be two CORE contests and one RARE contest featuring over $150K in cash prizing, plus additional Deadfellaz NFTs up for grabs. Here’s a look at what those contests will offer:

Sunday CORE Contest (10/30):

$100K in cash prizes, with a $20K top prize

Deadfellaz NFTs to each of the top 10 finishers

2 Deadfellaz player card NFTs required for entry

Sunday RARE Contest (10/30):

$20K in cash prizes, with a $5K top prize

Deadfellaz NFTs to each of the top 5 finishers

3 Deadfellaz player card NFTs required for entry

MNF CORE Contest (10/31):

$50K in cash prizes, with a $10K top prize

Deadfellaz NFTs to each of the top 5 finishers

1 Deadfellaz player card NFT required for entry

In addition to our Reignmakers contests for Week 8, we’re offering a suite of rewards for those who collect all of the player NFTs from this limited edition Deadfellaz set as well!

Collect all thirteen (13) Deadfellaz player NFTs (CORE or RARE) by the snapshot below to receive the following benefits:

An automatic Franchise Score boost of 1,000 points

Entry into a gated LAST SHOT qualifier (max 2,000 seats) for the 2022 Reignmakers Football World Championship

Collect all twenty-six (26) Deadfellaz player NFTs (CORE and RARE) by the snapshot below to receive the following benefits:

Five (5) ELEVATE RARE packs

An exclusive Deadfellaz NFT airdrop

If that wasn’t enough, we will also be gifting a 100K DK crown bonus to all users that hold the #13 edition of any Deadfellaz player NFT by the snapshot below!

When will snapshots be taken for collection rewards?

Automatic Franchise Score boost of 1,000 points - Every user who holds all thirteen (13) Deadfellaz players NFTs (CORE or RARE) on Tuesday 11/1 at 11:59PM ET will be eligible for this reward.

Entry into a gated LAST SHOT qualifier for the 2022 Reignmakers Football World Championship - Every user who holds all thirteen (13) Deadfellaz players NFTs (CORE or RARE) on Friday 11/11 at 1:00PM ET will be eligible for this reward.

Five (5) ELEVATE RARE packs - Every user who holds all twenty-six (26) Deadfellaz players NFTs (CORE and RARE) on Tuesday 11/1 at 11:59PM ET will be eligible for this reward.

An exclusive Deadfellaz NFT airdrop - Every user who holds all twenty-six (26) Deadfellaz players NFTs (CORE and RARE) on Tuesday 11/1 at 11:59PM ET will be eligible for this reward.

100K DK crown bonus - Every user who holds the #13 edition of any Deadfellaz player NFT (CORE or RARE) on Tuesday 11/1 at 11:59PM ET will be eligible for this reward.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!