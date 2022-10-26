Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 7 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

‍♂️ LIVE NOW ‍♂️



Deadfellaz take the field! Get your limited edition Reignmakers x @Deadfellaz player cards NOW!



Join the drop: https://t.co/SL7yQf7rJd pic.twitter.com/gPAUF1RB34 — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 25, 2022

DraftKings and Deadfellaz have come together to bring a unique limited edition set to Reignmakers and it is now live. Thirteen football players have been transformed by Deadfellaz to make up a limited-edition NFT player card set.

There will be 13 player cards featured in this set. Among the list of players included are:

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Deebo Samuel

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Matthew Stafford

And More!

Seven Gilded Auctions are coming to the DraftKings marketplace. Gilded cards are a new, exciting concept within the Reignmakers universe; the fighter cards being auctioned off will be of the Reignmaker rarity tier and will be playable within the Reignmakers UFC game.

“Gilded” cards provide all the same utility as a normal Reignmakers UFC Fighter Card, but feature a “Gilded strip” on the right side of the card to signify the additional utility associated with the Gilded program.

All seven auctions will end on October 28, 2022.

For the second consecutive week, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase stacks won all the tournaments. Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 7 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the full slate for Week 8 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Mark Andrews along with an update on the Colts’ QB situation.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 8 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

BREAKING



ELEVATE and MOMENTUM Reignmakers Football packs in the @DK_Marketplace are available for a 10% discount NOW!@C_Hira24 breaks it all down pic.twitter.com/IgXHJGFxCP — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 19, 2022

Through six weeks of the football season, DraftKings Reignmakers Football has paid out over $7 million in contest prizes. But there’s still a lot of football left to be played, and DraftKings is helping both season-long Reginmakers players and newcomers can get the edge they need.

With the remaining utility being reflected by secondary market prices, DraftKings will be discounting the remaining packs on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz Pack Watch Party

Watch as members of the Reignmakers Discord community open their Deadfellaz Packs live! Make sure to catch the Week 8 preview later this week with on the DraftKings YouTube page.

