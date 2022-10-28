Market Report for October 28: Ja’Marr Chase Injury Hits the Market

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 8 Market Report.

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 8’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

DeAndre Hopkins (+$12.53, 100%)

Tyler Boyd (+$9.91, 199%)

Sam Ehlinger (+$9.00, 300%)

Tee Higgins (+$4.74, 51%)

Travis Etienne (+$4.23, 45%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Matt Ryan (-$11.00, 92%)

Ja’Marr Chase (-$6.8, 49%)

Christian McCaffrey (-$2.68, 18%)

Michael Pittman (-$2.2, 20%)

Ezekiel Elliott (-$1.22, 23%)

Observations Risers:

DeAndre Hopkins CORE player card NFTs have seen the biggest increase this week. He displayed his chemistry with Kyler Murray in Week 7 vs. New Orleans, catching 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards. With Marquise Brown now on Injured Reserve, there isn’t much competition for targets leading up to a fantasy-friendly game vs. the Vikings.

Both Boyd and Higgins have seen significant increases after news broke Thursday that Chase is going to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury. With this high-powered Bengals passing attack, anyone moving up in the pecking order is going to see their value increase significantly.

Sam Ehlinger has seen a 300% increase on his CORE cards after he was announced as the starter for the Colts for the foreseeable future. Running for over 1,900 yards at the University of Texas, Ehlinger’s skill set aligns well with DraftKings scoring. In his first start, Ehlinger is projected as a three-point favorite at home vs. the Commanders.

Following the trade of James Robinson to the Jets, Etienne now gets his chance as the lead back in Jacksonville. Now a three-point home favorite vs. the Broncos in London, it comes as no surprise to see Etienne’s cards rise by 45%.

Observations Fallers:

Ryan has seen the largest decline in his CORE cards following the news he is being benched in favor of Ehlinger. The 37-year-old is dealing with a Grade 2 separated shoulder, and his time as a starter in the NFL is now in question.

Chase has seen a 49% decline in the value of his cards following the news of his extended injury absence. Coming off of back-to-back games of 130 yards receiving, Chase’s massive role will now be dispersed to Higgins and Boyd.

McCaffrey has seen an 18% decrease despite being traded last week to a significantly better offense. Given McCaffrey takes up a SuperStar slot, is still getting accustomed to the San Francisco offense and now has to compete with more talented skill-position players for production, it comes as no surprise to see his CORE value decrease.

Despite the rise of Ehlinger, the No. 1 wideout on the Colts has seen a decrease in value, as the public seems to have preferred the pocket-passer Ryan for wide receiver production. More information will be provided after this week regarding Pittman’s chemistry with the rookie Ehlinger.

Although not officially ruled out, public sentiment is that Elliott will sit in favor of Tony Pollard this week vs. the Bears. As 10-point home favorites, whoever gets carries this week is in line for fantasy success in a game Dallas should lean heavily on the run.

*This data was retrieved by comparing Core floor prices from Monday (10/24) at 6:00 a.m. ET to Core floor prices from Friday (10/28) at 6:00 a.m. ET.

