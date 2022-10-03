This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 4 Contest Recap

The winners of the Week 4 Reignmakers slate all shared one thing in common: stacks from the Seahawks-Lions game. This matchup was a 48-45 slugfest between two weak defenses, played at the fantasy-friendly confines of Ford Field. Three out of the five winners this week rostered at least three players from that game.

The absences of key Detroit players in D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark opened up several opportunities for players, such as Jamaal Williams, Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson. Surprisingly, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was rostered on four out of the five winning teams. On the other side of the ball, Geno Smith finished as the QB2, DK Metcalf the WR1 and Rashaad Penny the RB4.

With the first-rate island games this week commanding most of the star skill-position players, we didn’t see too many high scores at the wide receiver position. Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill and Tee Higgins were the top scoring receivers in fantasy, but none of them were on this slate. Running back was stronger, with Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler leading the way with their performances. However, anyone other than Hockenson at tight end was more or less a bust.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

Core - $50K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $50K Fiat Frenzy at the CORE tier was Chefboy76, who scored 170.92 fantasy points. This team came very close to being the best possible lineup construction. A swap from Corey Davis to Metcalf would have made this perfect. Chefboy76 had 27 lineups in this contest, however, this was the only team to include Goff and Hockenson. This team was one of many to benefit from the late touchdown from Jacobs with two minutes left in the game. This score solidified Jacobs as the RB1 of the slate.

Rare - $80K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was krieg2003, who also played a Goff-Hockenson stack and Jacobs. Rather than Austin Ekeler, krieg2003 played CeeDee Lamb at Superstar and rounded it out with Khalil Herbert, who was starting for the injured David Montgomery. krieg2003 had six lineups in this contest, and this team was the only one to include a Lions stack.

Elite - $250K Fiat Frenzy

The winner of the $250K Fiat Frenzy at the ELITE tier was capnbucko, who scored 142.4 points with one of his 58 teams. apnbucko had the most entries in this contest by a large margin. This team had a Seahawks stack of Smith, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, with a Hockenson bring-back. This was the only winning team to not have Goff. Per the Lucky Trader Portfolio Tool, we can see capnbucko paid $1,000 in the Marketplace to assemble this team, however, this does not include the price of the packs that were used to receive both Hockenson and Metcalf. With the ELITE tier having the largest payout to first, this team alone made a 100x profit.

Legendary - $100K Fiat Frenzy

balex26 was the winner of the $100K Fiat Frenzy at the LEGENDARY tier. This team also had a Lions stack that featured Reynolds. He could have been bought for cheap on the marketplace right after the injury news to St. Brown and Chark. balex26 bought the card for $53, and the floor price currently sits at $175. Reynolds was a much more popular play in DFS, where there is a salary cap restraint. Most Reignmakers players took the injury news and opted to target players from other teams. In addition to the Lions stack, balex26 was the only winner to roster Dameon Pierce and Pat Freiermuth.

Reignmaker - $100K “The Alpha”

The winner of “The Alpha” was Rotomania who scored 125.82 fantasy points with a Goff-Reynolds stack and a Penny bring-back. This was the only winning team to not include Hockenson. According to the blockchain, both Reignmaker cards, Brandin Cooks and Gerald Everett, were pulled by Rotomania in packs instead of purchased on the secondary market. This team, along with the winner of the LEGENDARY tier, both did not include a Superstar player. As we saw last week, this is becoming a popular strategy because prices on Superstars at the Reignmaker tier are highly restrictive.

