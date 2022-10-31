DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football: Every Player That Gained or Lost SuperStar Status

Major development in Reignmakers Football

With the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, it’s become clear which players are head and shoulders above the rest. As a result, the list of players with a SuperStar designation for Reignmakers Football has changed.

What’s a SuperStar in Reignmakers Football?

Only a small list of players earn this designation, and only one SuperStar can be used per lineup. Additionally, SuperStar cards can only be played in contests at their tier or below. For example, a RARE SuperStar can only be played in RARE or CORE contests.

Status Revoked

Here are the players who had SuperStar status through the first eight weeks but no longer do:

Ja’Marr Chase

Deebo Samuel

CeeDee Lamb

Dalvin Cook

Najee Harris

Jonathan Taylor

Aaron Rodgers

Chase might be the only surprise on this list. Unlike the other six names in this group, the Cincinnati WR has lived up to his SuperStar billing. He’s logged double-digit fantasy points every week this season, topping out at 36 in Week 7 after logging 35.2 in Week 6.

Unfortunately, this is the product of Chase’s hip injury, which may land him on the IR since he’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Status Upgraded

While some players lost their SuperStar status following Week 8, a few others were welcomed into the exclusive group going into Week 9:

Tyreek Hill

Saquon Barkley

Nick Chubb

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts

Burrow seems to have found his stroke recently, and his addition to the list was likely also a product of Chase’s removal. As for the rest of this group, all that needs to be said: It’s been a long time coming.

Status Retained

With the changes in SuperStar status to the 12 aforementioned players, there are now 15 SuperStars in Reignmakers Football. Here are the 10 of the original 17 SuperStars who’ve maintained their status:

Cooper Kupp

Davante Adams

Justin Jefferson

Derrick Henry

Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ekeler

Justin Herbert

Lamar Jackson

Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen

