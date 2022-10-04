DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 5)

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Dak Prescott can’t grip football yet

When asked about Prescott and his ability to grip a football with his surgically-repaired thumb, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he can’t grip it “well enough to play.” Prescott teased a return last week, but he will certainly be out this week. It is likely he remains sidelined for another two or three weeks. It is worth noting that the Cowboys are 3-0 with one of the most efficient offenses in the league under Cooper Rush during Prescott’s extended absence.

Kenny Pickett named Steelers’ new starting quarterback

After poor performances from Mitch Trubisky in three-and-a-half games, the Steelers pulled the cord and turned to their rookie quarterback. Pickett will start vs. the Bills this week, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Trubisky’s best game this season came vs. the Browns, in which he threw for 207 passing yards. The switch to Pickett should provide a spark for the beaten down Steelers offense, which benefits Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and others.

Brian Robinson returns from non-football injury list

Robinson, who was shot twice as the victim of a robbery attempt prior to the start of the season, has been medically cleared and removed from the non-football injury list, according to Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. That means he has three weeks to return to the team before another decision about his injury status has to be made. Robinson is almost certainly not going to play in Week 5, and with the Commanders playing Thursday the week after, it seems likely he will take all three weeks to recover. But Robinson is going to return, and he looked better than now-starter Antonio Gibson during preseason.

Tua Tagovailoa out Week 5 vs. Jets

Tagovailoa suffered a nasty-looking concussion during last week’s game vs. Bengals. The Dolphins reported he has movement in all his extremities, but he has been suffering headaches since the game, said head coach Mike McDaniel. His current timeline for return is up in the air, but the Dolphins will likely be more hesitant this time around after clearly bringing him back too early after his injury in Week 3.

Javonte Williams done for season with Torn ACL and LCL

Williams is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 4 vs. the Raiders. Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone saw a combined six carries, and Russell Wilson took off running four times from under center. Gordon is the most likely beneficiary after Williams’ injury, but Boone could see some field time. The Denver Broncos also signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Murray carried the ball 11 times for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown vs. the Vikings last week.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 5 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Antonio Gibson - RB - Legendary - $695

Gibson’s price is falling after the announcement that Robinson returned from the non-football injury list, but Robinson likely still has a few weeks before returning to the field.

Robinson will have to acclimate to Washington’s offense again, and while Gibson is certainly at risk of losing his starting role, or at least losing a percentage of offensive snaps, he is still the starter for now. He has a touchdown in two of his last three games, and his Legendary-tier cards are too cheap right now.

Darren Waller - TE - Elite - $245

Waller is a big part of Las Vegas’ offense, catching 16 passes over the first four weeks of the season. He is a big-bodied, red-zone threat, and his upside is high. This week, he makes for an especially solid marketplace pickup because he is playing on Monday night vs. the Chiefs. While it is likely Travis Kelce outscores Waller, Las Vegas’ tight end is a good contrarian, high-upside play.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Jonathan Taylor - RB - Legendary - $1,950

Taylor is currently dealing with an ankle injury. He is wearing a light ankle boot and will not practice Tuesday. His status for Week 5’s Thursday night game vs. the Broncos is currently questionable.

If he does play, he has plenty of upside. If he doesn’t play, it looks like he will likely play in Week 6. His injury is not serious, and the marketplace is overreacting to his poor performance over the last two weeks. His Superstar status makes his high price point tougher to swallow when he doesn’t find the end zone, but Taylor has too much upside to let him go for this cheap at the Legendary tier.

Dalton Schultz - TE - Elite - $100

Prescott is not returning for the Cowboys in Week 5, but Michael Gallup and Schultz are back in action. This bolsters the offensive weapons available to Rush, who has been playing well in Prescott’s extended absence.

When Prescott returns, Schultz gets even better. He is underpriced compared to other tight ends of his caliber, and with the new DraftKings Reignmakers deep roster leagues, Schultz is even more playable in those types of contests.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Deebo Samuel - WR - Elite - $450

Samuel is not one of the more sought-after Superstar-level wide receivers, but he is quickly making a case for more people to pay attention to him. Since Trey Lance’s injury, Jimmy Garoppolo is starting at quarterback, and he found success with Samuel on MNF when Samuel caught six passes for 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has five or more receptions in three consecutive games now. Most importantly, the 49ers have two prime-time games in the next six weeks, which means Samuel will have Showdown upside.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!