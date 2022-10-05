Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 4 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

Starting in Week 5, there is a new Weekly Drive Leaderboard that has been built for the Franchise Score. Now you can compete for more Player Card NFTs and cash with a score that resets weekly. For Week 5, there is a prize pool of $100,000 for the top 1,000 finishers in addition to the 4x in prizes.

This. Week. Only. Our Franchise Score leaderboard is 4x the prize amount. More cards. More cash. Build your collection.



Learn more: https://t.co/0Ys90kkjim pic.twitter.com/RoSgGlovcV — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 4, 2022

For the remainder of the season, check out the image below to get an idea of what you can continue to build towards for every week of the season.

Check out this article from Lucky Trader breaking down additional details.

Starting Week 9 of the NFL season, DraftKings will potentially begin to make changes to the SuperStar status of players based on the following criteria.

Players can have their SuperStar status revoked, but only if they are scoring outside of the top 10 in their position in cumulative fantasy points and fantasy points per game.

Players can be added to the SuperStar list, but only if they score within the top 10 in their position or within 10% of the 10th-ranked player.

DraftKings made no mention of meeting these criteria, resulting in a guaranteed add to the SuperStar list.

A QB cannot be on the SuperStar list if their WR and or TE are on the SuperStar list and vice versa.

Ex. Joe Burrow cannot be added to the SuperStar list as long as Ja’Marr Chase is on it and Stefon Diggs cannot be added to the SuperStar list as long as Josh Allen is on it.

Ex. A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are both currently non-SuperStar players. If both meet the criteria to be added, only one of the two can actually receive SuperStar status.

DraftKings let it be known that the players both removed and added will be at its discretion.

Currently, there are just 17 SuperStars, but the list could max out at 25. Week 9 will kick off one of the two updates coming to the SuperStar list this year, with the second coming at the beginning of the NFL playoffs. After the conclusion of Week 8, we will share the first updated SuperStar list with players.

The Steve Aoki All-Star League ran in Week 4 with a snapshot that took place for holders before the week of games kicked off. Make sure to check back for the Week 6 contest and find the winning lineup below.

DraftKings and SupDucks are partnering to launch the first-ever profile picture (PFP) project on the platform. In addition to the PFP, there will be exclusive utility to holders. Holders of SupDucks will have preferred access to the drop on 10/10, and it will be open to the public on 10/11.

This brings the sick art of FrankyNines to the DK community with dope prizes and rewards. To find out more check out the SlyCrocs Landing Page.

In case you missed it, check out the Twitter Spaces from last week talking about the announcement:

Week 4 was filled with injuries, but that didn’t stop the winning. Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 4 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the full slate for Week 5 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Javonte Williams, plus provides updates on Dak Prescott, Brian Robinson and Kenny Pickett. Check it out below.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

Nick Friar breaks down the six player cards in the DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series. In his article, not only does he provide information about how the players have performed so far this season, but also includes the links to all the Featured Star Player contests.

You can win the following player cards as prizes:

● TNF: Tee Higgins

● Sunday Classic: Mike Evans, Derek Carr and Leonard Fournette

● SNF: Josh Jacobs

● MNF: Terry McLaurin

The Discord team had another Watch Party, and they also hosted a happy hour, which included a buy one, get a promo pack free offer. The team had some members of the community on to talk strategy and cracked packs.

They also have a channel that highlights the things to come for this week and now have an article on DK Nation in the event you’re unable to make it in Discord for whatever reason.

As promised earlier in the season, Deep Roster arrived in Week 4. Now, all the players you’ve been stashing in your collection will bring you even more prizes.

With Deep Roster contests, an incremental $200K in prizes will be added each week of the season. Also, this new DraftKings contest will be featured in every tier.

Here’s the full breakdown of positions players will need to fill out in Deep Roster contests:

1 QB

2 RB

2 WR

1 TE

1 K

1 DEF

1 FLEX (non-QB)

Kickers and defensive positions are not required to be used in Classic and Showdown formats, but they are part of the positional requirements for Deep Roster. The additional TE slot also is different due to the fact the tight end position was able to be used in the WR/TE roster spot in Classic and Showdown formats.

Peter Jennings and Chris Costa Weekly Preview

For Week 4, Peter Jennings joined Chris Costa to break down the entire slate. Linked the video above, but make sure to catch the Week 5 preview later this week with Costa, Jennings and Brandon Adams on the DraftKings YouTube.

