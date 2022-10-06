Market Report for October 6: Saquon Barkley Leads Charge

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 5’s kickoff.

Risers: CORE Tier

Saquan Barkley (+6.25, 30%)

Tom Brady (+$4.26, 44%)

Teddy Bridgewater (+$4.25, 61%)

Brandon McManus (+$3.2, 119%)

Nyheim Hines (+$2.75, 44%)

Fallers: CORE Tier

Jimmy Garoppolo (-$27.5, 63%)

Matthew Stafford (-$7.14, 41%)

Allen Robinson (-$2.41, 60%)

George Kittle (-$2.25, 33%)

Diontae Johnson (-$1.25, 24%)

Observations: Risers

Saquon Barkley leads the way with a $6.25 increase on his CORE cards. With almost the entire Giants’ offense listed as either questionable or doubtful for their upcoming London game, and the limited options available on the one-game slate, Barkley has seen his CORE value increase 30 percent. The Giants’ running back has the most rushing yards in the league through four weeks.

Tom Brady has seen an increase of 44 percent on his CORE cards over the past few days. Brady should stand to benefit from getting his receiving corps healthy, as well as a friendly matchup at home against the Falcons. The veteran QB showed signs of life with 385 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Chiefs last weekend.

Teddy Bridgewater saw a $4.25 increase on the floor price of his CORE cards this week after news came out that Tua Tagovailoa will be out this week with a concussion. Despite the quarterback change, the Dolphins are still three-point road favorites against the Jets.

Broncos’ Kicker Brandon McManus has seen his CORE cards skyrocket 119 percent leading up to his Thursday night matchup at home in the kicker-friendly confines of Denver. With limited options to choose from for the Thursday slate, fantasy managers are rushing to pick up McManus in what should be a low-scoring affair against the Colts.

The floor price on Nyheim Hines CORE cards has increased 44 percent after news came out that Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out with an ankle injury. The pass-catching specialist Hines should soak up at least some of the heavy usage that Taylor receives on a weekly basis.

Observations: Fallers

Jimmy Garoppolo has seen a whopping $27.5 decrease on his CORE cards since Monday morning. Garoppolo’s cards became heavily inflated leading up to the popular Rams-49ers game on Monday night, but came crashing down to Earth after a mediocre performance and an upcoming unfriendly matchup against the Panthers in Week 5.

Similar to Jimmy G, both Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson saw their CORE cards decrease after underwhelming on Sunday night. Stafford and Robinson have been two of the bigger fantasy busts through four weeks.

George Kittle has played two games this year and has totaled just 52 yards on six receptions with zero touchdowns. A looming matchup on the road against the Panthers with a 39-point total shouldn’t help. Most 49ers not named Deebo Samuel look like good marketplace sells.

Diontae Johnson has seen a slight dip in his CORE card value even with the news that Steelers’ rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be starting in Week 5. While briefly playing with Pickett last week, Diontae recorded only two receptions. Fantasy players seem more inclined to roster Steelers’ rookie George Pickens, who flashed more chemistry and fantasy upside.

This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (10/3) at 7:00 am ET to CORE floor prices from Thursday (10/6) at 7:00 am ET.

