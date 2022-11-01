SlyCrocs SNAPSHOT TONIGHT: Join the Pond for Exclusive Reignmakers Football Contests

A snapshot of DraftKings Reignmakers SlyCrocs holders is happening tonight, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Each SlyCroc will equal one entry ticket for an upcoming exclusive contest for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Attribute Breakdown

Check out the SlyCrocs collection on DraftKings Marketplace!

Find the exclusive SlyCrocs contest — which will only become available after tickets are airdropped — here. $3K will be rewarded to 1st place in the contest above, along with SupDuck NFTs to the Top 3!

Reignmakers will also guarantee three more contests this season for SlyCrocs holders. Additionally, all SlyCrocs with DK Crown, Football Pads, Sup Jersey, Chin Strap, or Boston Jersey traits will receive five single-card Genesis promotional packs.

Don’t miss out on tonight’s SlyCrocs snapshot!

