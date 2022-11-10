DraftKingdom: Top 7 Troll PFP Sales; Top 5 Unopened; Top 25 Rarest with Full Checklist

The DraftKingdom has opened its doors, and Trolls have officially hit the marketplace!
About the Trolls
DraftKings PFP Trolls are part of a larger collection titled “The DraftKingdom” which brings to life your unique identity across the DraftKings ecosystem and community interactions.
In the DraftKingdom live mythical beings of all shapes, sizes, and demeanors. They are brought together by their love of competition.
One such species, the Troll, was the first to inhabit the land. Trolls are blessed with incredible strength and a zealous passion for athletics, though they lack speed and wit. You can usually sniff them out in their Fan Caves, as they rarely find a minute to take their eyes off of the action.
With 75 unique traits and thousands of combinations, each troll is truly one of a kind.
Top Sales Breakdown
Top Unopened Trolls
Top Unopened Trolls (as of November 10)
|NAME
|BACKGROUND
|SKIN
|EYES
|FACE
|HEAD
|CLOTHING
|BLING
|COLLECTION EDITIONS
|RARITY SCORE
|NAME
|BACKGROUND
|SKIN
|EYES
|FACE
|HEAD
|CLOTHING
|BLING
|COLLECTION EDITIONS
|RARITY SCORE
|Troll 1406
|Bloodmoon
|Gold
|Cyborg
|Mouth Guard
|Fire Hair
|RM Hoodie
|Torch
|DK Earring
|2773
|Troll 355
|Sunrise
|Green
|Cyborg
|Bandage
|Visor
|RM Hoodie
|Torch
|RM Lanyard
|2487
|Troll 244
|Swamp
|Gold
|Eye Patch
|Tongue
|Visor
|Referee
|Sword
|None
|2420
|Troll 291
|Hand of Buddha
|Leopard
|Stunners
|Bandage
|Visor
|Pads
|Baseball Bat
|RM Lanyard
|2067
|Troll 1242
|Fog
|Purple
|Laser
|Tongue
|Beanie
|None
|Torch
|RM Lanyard
|1839
|Troll 1361
|Sunrise
|Gold
|Stunners
|Chin Beard
|Headband
|Hockey Sweater
|Golf Club
|DK Earring
|1833
|Troll 156
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Stunners
|Bandage
|Trucker
|TT Shirt
|Axe
|None
|1821
|Troll 972
|Sunrise
|Purple
|3D Glasses
|Gold Nose Ring
|Fire Hair
|GG Polo
|Ski Pole
|Belt
|1810
|Troll 1008
|Fog
|Green
|None
|Gold Teeth
|Football Helmet
|Referee
|Axe
|None
|1736
|Troll 719
|Fog
|Leopard
|3D Glasses
|Soul Patch
|Raccoon
|RM Hoodie
|Sword
|Belt
|1696
|Troll 132
|Blue Sky
|Orange
|Black Eye
|Gold Teeth
|Rally Cap
|None
|Lax Stick
|DK Earring
|1633
|Troll 1431
|Blue Sky
|Gold
|Third Eye
|Chin Beard
|Cowboy
|Hockey Sweater
|Mace
|RM Lanyard
|1614
|Troll 282
|Sunrise
|Pink
|Laser
|Drool
|None
|None
|None
|DK Earring
|1607
|Troll 1322
|Hand of Buddha
|Pink
|Eye Patch
|Chin Beard
|Visor
|None
|Wizard Staff
|None
|1607
|Troll 648
|Dusk
|Green
|Smiley Eye
|Bandage
|Crown
|Referee
|Tennis Racket
|Belt
|1601
|Troll 1034
|Swamp
|Zebra
|Eye Patch
|None
|Rally Cap
|RM Hoodie
|Sword
|None
|1596
|Troll 1363
|Fog
|Gold
|Black Eye
|Chin Beard
|Fire Hair
|Basketball Jersey
|Spiked Bat
|None
|1584
|Troll 292
|Dusk
|Pink
|None
|Tongue
|Visor
|Hockey Sweater
|Torch
|Diamond Earring
|1540
|Troll 1144
|Swamp
|Green
|Smiley Eye
|Tongue
|Trucker
|None
|Spiked Bat
|DK Necklace
|1528
|Troll 1452
|Swamp
|Purple
|Laser
|Tongue
|None
|Referee
|Mace
|None
|1491
|Troll 836
|Sunrise
|Purple
|Eye Patch
|Soul Patch
|Trucker
|Pads
|Torch
|None
|1474
|Troll 465
|Fog
|Green
|Smiley Eye
|Gold Nose Ring
|Raccoon
|Basketball Jersey
|Spiked Bat
|None
|1438
|Troll 1443
|Blue Sky
|Orange
|Black Eye
|Soul Patch
|Visor
|None
|Mace
|None
|1433
|Troll 429
|Fog
|Purple
|Black Eye
|Tongue
|Visor
|Referee
|Sword
|None
|1427
|Troll 1471
|Fog
|Silver
|Black Eye
|Chin Beard
|Football Helmet
|Referee
|Torch
|None
|1194
|Troll 1410
|Blue Sky
|Zebra
|None
|Drool
|Football Helmet
|GG Polo
|Spiked Bat
|RM Lanyard
|1139
|Troll 1453
|Blue Sky
|Silver
|Smiley Eye
|None
|Raccoon
|TT Shirt
|None
|RM Lanyard
|1114
|Troll 1122
|Fog
|Zebra
|Stunners
|Stache
|Mohawk Mullet
|Pads
|Golf Club
|None
|1104
|Troll 1013
|Amethyst
|Zebra
|Third Eye
|Stubble
|Halo
|Hockey Sweater
|Wizard Staff
|Belt
|1101
|Troll 1059
|Fog
|Silver
|Cyborg
|Bandage
|Rally Cap
|GG Polo
|Wizard Staff
|Belt
|1095
|Troll 1407
|Dusk
|Silver
|Stunners
|None
|None
|Hockey Sweater
|Torch
|Belt
|1094
|Troll 731
|Swamp
|Silver
|Black Eye
|Gold Tooth
|Rally Cap
|Pads
|Axe
|None
|1092
|Troll 1345
|Dusk
|Silver
|Smiley Eye
|Tongue
|Fire Hair
|Baseball Jersey
|Tennis Racket
|None
|1092
|Troll 1397
|Fog
|Silver
|3D Glasses
|Bandage
|Rally Cap
|Pads
|Golf Club
|DK Earring
|1089
|Troll 391
|Bloodmoon
|Zebra
|Smiley Eye
|Chin Beard
|Football Helmet
|Baseball Jersey
|Ski Pole
|None
|1073
|Troll 1422
|Fog
|Silver
|Smiley Eye
|Soul Patch
|Raccoon
|Basketball Jersey
|Ski Pole
|Diamond Earring
|1069
|Troll 697
|Swamp
|Silver
|None
|Chin Beard
|Headband
|Baseball Jersey
|Tennis Racket
|None
|1069
|Troll 1271
|Fog
|Purple
|Stunners
|Stubble
|Mohawk Mullet
|None
|Ski Pole
|Belt
|1067
|Troll 635
|Hand of Buddha
|Silver
|Third Eye
|Soul Patch
|None
|Basketball Jersey
|Spiked Bat
|None
|1053
|Troll 850
|Blue Sky
|Pink
|None
|Soul Patch
|Beanie
|None
|Golf Club
|DK Earring
|1052
|Troll 814
|Sunrise
|Zebra
|Smiley Eye
|Mouth Guard
|Beanie
|GG Polo
|Axe
|None
|1049
|Troll 860
|Dusk
|Orange
|None
|Tongue
|Football Helmet
|TT Shirt
|Spiked Bat
|DK Necklace
|1039
|Troll 682
|Bloodmoon
|Green
|3D Glasses
|Stubble
|Viking Helmet
|TT Shirt
|Lax Stick
|Diamond Earring
|1037
|Troll 994
|Swamp
|Leopard
|Eye Patch
|Stubble
|Raccoon
|Baseball Jersey
|Golf Club
|Diamond Earring
|1033
|Troll 1475
|Sunrise
|Silver
|3D Glasses
|Tongue
|Raccoon
|GG Polo
|Torch
|Belt
|1025
|Troll 1141
|Bloodmoon
|Green
|Stunners
|Drool
|Scally Cap
|GG Polo
|Lax Stick
|Belt
|1007
|Troll 1065
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Smiley Eye
|Mouth Guard
|Fire Hair
|Referee
|Ski Pole
|RM Lanyard
|1004
|Troll 1312
|Swamp
|Green
|Stunners
|Bandage
|Rally Cap
|TT Shirt
|Baseball Bat
|RM Lanyard
|1001
|Troll 1349
|Bloodmoon
|Leopard
|Stunners
|Mouth Guard
|None
|None
|Tennis Racket
|None
|997
|Troll 1342
|Bloodmoon
|Zebra
|Cyborg
|Mouth Guard
|Halo
|Referee
|Baseball Bat
|None
|993
All of these trolls are in unopened packs.
Also, here’s a breakdown of DraftKingdom’s 25 rarest Trolls:
DraftKings Top 25 Rarest Trolls
|Ranking
|Background
|Skins
|Handhelds
|Clothing
|Bling
|Mouth-Face
|Eyes
|Hat/Hair
|Ranking
|Background
|Skins
|Handhelds
|Clothing
|Bling
|Mouth-Face
|Eyes
|Hat/Hair
|1
|Bloodmoon
|Gold
|Torch
|RM Hoodie
|DK Earring
|Mouth Guard
|Cyborg
|Fire Hair
|2
|Sunrise
|Orange
|Golf Club
|GG Polo
|Diamond Earring
|Tongue
|Laser
|Trucker
|3
|Sunrise
|Green
|Torch
|RM Hoodie
|Lanyard
|Bandaid
|Cyborg
|Visor
|4
|Swamp
|Gold
|Sword
|Referee
|None
|Tongue
|Eye Patch
|Visor
|5
|Sunrise
|Pink
|Mace
|RM Hoodie
|None
|Tongue
|Eye Patch
|Crown
|6
|Hand of Buddha
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Pads
|Lanyard
|Bandaid
|Stunners
|Visor
|7
|Fog
|Silver
|Ski Pole
|Referee
|Diamond Earring
|Gold Teeth
|Smiley Eye
|Headband
|8
|Sunrise
|Silver
|Wizard Staff
|Referee
|Diamond Earring
|Drool
|Third Eye
|Crown
|9
|Fog
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Necklace
|Gold Tooth
|Cyborg
|Trucker
|10
|Dusk
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Basketball Jersey
|Diamond Earring
|Mouth Guard
|Third Eye
|Trucker
|11
|Blue Sky
|Gold
|Hockey Stick
|Hockey Sweater
|Diamond Earring
|Drool
|Stunners
|Hockey Helmet
|12
|Amethyst
|Orange
|Torch
|GG Polo
|Diamond Earring
|Tongue
|Stunners
|Crown
|13
|Fog
|Purple
|Torch
|None
|Lanyard
|Tongue
|Laser
|Beanie
|14
|Dusk
|Leopard
|Tennis Racket
|Basketball Jersey
|Diamond Earring
|Gold Nose Ring
|3D Glasses
|Viking Helmet
|15
|Amethyst
|Gold
|Spiked Bat
|Baseball Jersey
|DK Earring
|Stache
|3D Glasses
|Cowboy
|16
|Sunrise
|Gold
|Golf Club
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Earring
|Chin Beard
|Stunners
|Headband
|17
|Fog
|Green
|Torch
|Hockey Sweater
|Belt
|Gold Nose Ring
|Smiley Eye
|Football Helmet
|18
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Axe
|TT Shirt
|None
|Bandaid
|Stunners
|Trucker
|19
|Sunrise
|Purple
|Ski Pole
|GG Polo
|Belt
|Gold Nose Ring
|3D Glasses
|Fire Hair
|20
|Bloodmoon
|Orange
|Golf Club
|Basketball Jersey
|Lanyard
|Gold Tooth
|Laser
|Raccoon
|21
|Sunrise
|Purple
|Wizard Staff
|Pads
|None
|Gold Teeth
|None
|Football Helmet
|22
|Dusk
|Purple
|None
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Necklace
|Gold Nose Ring
|Stunners
|Halo
|23
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Tennis Racket
|Referee
|None
|Gold Teeth
|3D Glasses
|Fire Hair
|24
|Bloodmoon
|Zebra
|Lax Stick
|RM Hoodie
|Diamond Earring
|Chin Beard
|3D Glasses
|Raccoon
|25
|Swamp
|Zebra
|Ski Pole
|None
|None
|Gold Teeth
|Eye Patch
|Mohawk Mullet
And just like that, DraftKings’ first PFP is already sold out. As a result, DraftKingdom Trolls holders are being presented with sellout bonuses.
Preferred Access and Public Bonus
All users who picked up a Troll in the drop will have access to a DFS contest on Sunday, November 20 at 1 p.m. ET (Week 11). The snapshot for the $4K 72 Hour Sellout Bonus will be on Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET.
Preferred Access Bonus
All users who picked up a Troll in the preferred access period of the drop will have access to another DFS contest on Sunday, November 20 at 1 p.m. ET (Week 11). The snapshot for the $4K 72 Hour Sellout Bonus - Preferred Access Users will also be on Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET.
In order to qualify for preferred access to the DraftKingdom Trolls drop, one of the following requirements needed to be completed for the snapshot on Thursday, November 3:
- Hold at least one SlyCrocs pfp
- Hold at least one Primetime Series reward NFT (TourneyToons: Kingds of the Tourney, Reward GolfGuys: Hats Off Victory, Court Vision Reward Day vs Night, Grass Court Passes Reward: Seventh for the Serbian, Rec League All-Stars Reward: Hollywood Hardballers, Pixel Playmakers Reward: Leveled Up, Zom-B Team Reward: Duel for the Diamond)
- Enter at least four Week 3 x Web3 contests in Reignmakers
Learn more about the DraftKingdom here!
