DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 11 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 11’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

CeeDee Lamb (+$7.99, 100%)

Dak Prescott (+$3.5, 39%)

Baker Mayfield (+$1.99, 299%)

Justin Jefferson (+$1.76, 15%)

Brian Robinson Jr. (+$1.67, 68%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Taylor Heinicke (-$6.25, 37%)

A.J. Brown (-$5.00, 28%)

Jalen Hurts (-$4.75, 27%)

Cooper Kupp (-$1.48, 30%)

Dallas Goedert (-$3.81, 72%)

Observations: Risers

Lamb leads the “Risers” this week with a 100% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards. Coming off an overtime loss vs. Green Bay, Lamb saw a career-high in receiving yards, en route to 41 DKFP. The Cowboys receiver draws a matchup against the exploitable Vikings secondary in Week 11, followed by a home matchup vs. the Giants on Thanksgiving.

Prescott has seen a 39% increase leading up to his matchup vs. the Vikings. Minnesota ranks bottom five in passing yards allowed per game and just gave up 330 yards to Bills pass catchers. As slight favorites with the third-highest total on the main slate, the Cowboys will look to put an end to Minnesota’s winning streak.

Mayfield has seen almost a 300% increase following the news of P.J. Walker’s high ankle sprain. Mayfield will start the Panthers’ road matchup vs. the Ravens, who allow the fifth-most passing yards per game. Despite the favorable matchup, Mayfield was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league before his injury, and Carolina has the lowest total on the board.

Although rare to see a SuperStar appear amongst the “Risers,” Justin Jefferson has seen a 15% increase in the floor price of his CORE cards. Coming off a career-high in receiving yards and a remarkable one-handed catch on fourth down, Jefferson draws a home matchup vs. the Cowboys, where the odds make the 8-1 Vikings slight underdogs.

Coming off 26 rushing attempts vs. the Eagles on Monday night, Brian Robinson Jr.’s cards have seen a 68% increase in floor price. Although still splitting time with Antonio Gibson, the Commanders’ backfield has a date with the Texans, who have been the worst team in the league against the run.

Observations: Fallers

Heinicke has seen his price come crashing back down after a surprising victory vs. the Eagles on Monday. Despite the upset, Heinicke had just 7.4 DKFP in the game and doesn’t appear to be a priority on the main slate with the plethora of quarterback options.

In a similar fashion, Brown and Hurts have seen their CORE floor prices come crashing down after the one-game slate on Monday. Reignmakers players can now buy Eagles players at a discount preceding a road matchup vs. the Colts, where Philly has the third-highest total on the board.

Kupp’s floor price continues to decline following news that the star receiver will undergo surgery for his high ankle sprain. Despite eliminating a 30% target share in the Rams’ offense, the likes of Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson don’t seem to be popping in the Reignmakers market. If Kupp remains sidelined for the rest of the season, it leaves just 14 viable SuperStars for players to choose from.

Goedert injured his shoulder in the Monday night game and was placed on injured reserve, causing his CORE cards to decline by 72%. The injury could open up targets for backup tight end Jack Stoll, who could be a decent play in a Showdown format. Stoll’s CORE cards can be bought for just $1.00 in the DraftKings Marketplace.

