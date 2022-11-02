Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 8 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

SUPERSTAR UPDATE @C_Hira24 breaks down which players lost and gained their SuperStar status



See the full list on @dklive: https://t.co/Bzaeqy9wgy pic.twitter.com/SJsYNwfLZK — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) November 1, 2022

With Week 8 in the rearview mirror, it’s time for SuperStar statuses to be adjusted on Reignmakers Football.

With the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, it’s become clear which players are head and shoulders above the rest. As a result, the list of players with a SuperStar designation for Reignmakers Football has changed.

The first Franchise Score Collector’s Challenge for Reignmakers Football is set to begin!

Objective

Collect all 13 CORE and RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10.

Prize

Reignmakers Football players who collect all 13 CORE or RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10 will receive a 1,000 Franchise Score bonus. Players who collect both the CORE and RARE set will receive the maximum 2,000 Franchise Score bonus.

GREAT pull from our DeadFellaz @DKReignmakers pack rip during last night's show with @MattPriceFF and @afleischer pic.twitter.com/251pVWlUvt — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) November 2, 2022

DraftKings and Deadfellaz have come together to bring a unique limited edition set to Reignmakers and it is now live. Thirteen football players have been transformed by Deadfellaz to make up a limited-edition NFT player card set.

There will be 13 player cards featured in this set. Among the list of players included are:

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Deebo Samuel

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Matthew Stafford

And More!

Which troll are you? pic.twitter.com/dTrqahK0nH — DraftKings Marketplace (@DK_Marketplace) November 1, 2022

DraftKings announced the launch of its United Trolls Postal Service collection on Friday.

“Trolls” is the first-ever DraftKings original profile picture NFT collection, and the first release within a larger collection called “The DraftKingdom,” which provides holders with unique benefits throughout DraftKings.

Trolls will be available starting November 7 at 1 p.m. ET, and each Troll can be minted for $74.99 on that date.

DraftKings Marketplace is building a public API to provide key information about select transactions that occur in the marketplace. The “transaction feed” will be backfilled to include historical transactions since inception (August 8, 2021).

While minting takes place on-chain, all other transactions take place off-chain. This feed is designed to replicate the data that would be recorded on the blockchain, if Marketplace transactions took place on-chain.

Key details about each transaction will be included, along with the merchandise/item, such as the item’s collection name and all relevant attribute values.

BREAKING



ELEVATE and MOMENTUM Reignmakers Football packs in the @DK_Marketplace are available for a 10% discount NOW!@C_Hira24 breaks it all down pic.twitter.com/IgXHJGFxCP — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 19, 2022

DraftKings is helping both season-long Reginmakers players and newcomers get the edge they need.

With the remaining utility being reflected by secondary market prices, DraftKings will be discounting the remaining packs on the DraftKings Marketplace. Following Week 9, the discounts will be up to 20% off.

@C_Hira24 breaks down the winning lineups from the Week 8 Fiat Frenzy, @Deadfellaz and @steveaoki contests pic.twitter.com/gkcj8dvn8O — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) October 31, 2022

The Week 8 DraftKings Reignmakers slate featured some of the highest scoring we have seen all season long. Unlike the last two weeks where the Bengals’ passing attack won every tournament, Week 8 saw slightly more variety, with winners rostering a mixture of both Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 8 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week in Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to Cooper Kupp, Mark Ingram and the Ravens’ duo of Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 9 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

Watch as members of the Reignmakers Discord community open their Deadfellaz Packs live! Make sure to catch the Week 9 preview later this week on the DraftKings YouTube page.

