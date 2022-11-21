This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 11 Contest Recap

The Week 11 DraftKings Reignmakers slate was one of the lowest-scoring weeks this season, with some contests requiring less than 130 fantasy points to win. Unlike the previous two slates where Justin Fields appeared on every winning roster, the winners this week contained a mixture of Derek Carr, Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones at the quarterback position.

Furthermore, Davante Adams was the highest-scoring wide receiver on the day, but, hogging a SuperStar slot, he only appeared on three out of the five winning rosters. Both Amari Cooper and Tony Pollard were rostered on four out of the five.

Adams was also the only SuperStar to pop off for a big game. Despite having better matchups on paper, SuperStars Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson finished with 5.5 and 6.3 DKFP, respectively.

Tony Pollard finished with almost 40 DKFP despite the return of Ezekiel Elliott. I would imagine his Reignmakers cards will continue to appreciate in value preceding his upcoming home matchup with the Giants on Thanksgiving.

The perfect lineup construction this week was Jacoby Brissett-Tony Pollard-Davante Adams-Amari Cooper-Samaje Perine. However, Perine was off of most players’ radar and benefitted from the early departure of Joe Mixon.

This week also held the DraftKingdom: Trolls contest, which paid out $2,000 in prizes and required a Troll NFT that can be purchased in the DraftKings Marketplace.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

CORE Lineup

The winner of the $50K Fiat Frenzy at the CORE tier was dukeman332 who rostered former-Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. This team scored 157.34 DKFP, the highest total amongst the winners. Jones finished as the overall QB3 and had his best performance through the air this season with 341 passing yards. This was the only winning team to roster Jonathan Taylor, who finished with a modest 17.4 DKFP.

DraftKingdom: Trolls Lineup

The winner of the DraftKingdom: Trolls contest was christopher502, who, despite earning only 5.8 DKFP from Miles Sanders, won this contest by more than 10 points. Tee Higgins was the beneficiary of Ja’Marr Chase being out again, making for a great stacking partner with Burrow on this slate. In this gated contest of 771 Troll owners, christopher502 won $300 with the victory.

RARE Lineup

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was dharding who scored 153.8 DKFP with another Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins stack. This was the only winner to roster David Montgomery, who had his best game of the season with 121 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. dharding earned $10,000 for the win in this contest.

ELITE Lineup

The winner of the ELITE contest for $100,000 was bernthjs, who accumulated 150.28 DKFP with a Derek Carr-Davante Adams stack. This was the only winning team to roster Chris Olave, who finished as the overall WR5 with 24.2 DKFP. Despite Andy Dalton’s struggles with the deep ball, he connected with Olave on a 53-yard score for the rookie wideout’s third touchdown of the year. bernthjs took home the largest prize of the slate with this win in the ELITE tier.

LEGENDARY Lineup

The winner of the $100K LEGENDARY contest was Al_Smizzle who had a four-man game stack of the Broncos/Raiders game. Despite a modest 22-16 final score, this game had several positive fantasy pieces due to the concentration of both offenses. On the Raiders side, injuries to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow consolidated production to Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. On the other side, Jerry Jeudy’s injury last week left Courtland Sutton as the leading Broncos receiver for Russell Wilson. In this 605-player contest, 128.68 DKFP was enough to earn first place.

REIGNMAKER Lineup

The $125K “The Alpha” winner at the REIGNMAKER tier was StealCityHall, who was victorious without rostering a SuperStar player. Despite a low score, this team won by almost 24 DKFP. This was the only winning team to roster Stefon Diggs, who was the highest rostered player in this contest at 15.2 percent. Fortunately for StealCityHall, four out of these five players can be recycled into lineups for the three-game Thanksgiving slate on Thursday.

