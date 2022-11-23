Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 11 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

For the first time ever, Reignmakers Football players will have an opportunity to compete in a Millionaire contest!

But, it doesn’t end with the $1 million going to first place. All told, there will be $2 million in total prizes handed out from the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire!

Read how to enter here.

Buy Holiday Packs on the DraftKings Marketplace!

The time to maximize the Flannel Cards from the Holiday side set is almost here.

In addition to unlocking access to the $2M Holiday Millionaire, Holiday Packs will contain all five rarity tiers in a pack, which will set up for some huge pack pulls.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from packs:

Card 1 - CORE Flannel player card at the QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (DEF or Rookie OFF Position tier)

Card 2 - RARE or better at QB1, Skill Starter or Offensive Rookie Position tier

Cards 3-5 - CORE at QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (Defense or Offense)

Check out the full checklist of the Flannel Cards here.

DraftKings has launched its biggest Reignmakers contest ever ahead of the three-game Thanksgiving slate, where one lucky entrant will take home the top prize of one million dollars! Fantasy managers can enter the contest by purchasing special “Holiday Packs,” or by purchasing “Flannel” cards through the secondary marketplace. Cards from previously issued Reignmakers sets are not eligible for the Millionaire Maker slate.

Chris Costa and Peter Jennings break a Reignmakers Holiday Side Set pack and discuss the Thursday slate of football ahead of the Reignmakers Millionaire contest.

DraftKings Marketplace is building a public API to provide key information about select transactions that occur in the marketplace. The “transaction feed” will be backfilled to include historical transactions since inception (August 8, 2021).

While minting takes place on-chain, all other transactions take place off-chain. This feed is designed to replicate the data that would be recorded on the blockchain, if Marketplace transactions took place on-chain.

Key details about each transaction will be included, along with the merchandise/item, such as the item’s collection name and all relevant attribute values.

The Week 11 DraftKings Reignmakers slate was one of the lowest-scoring weeks this season, with some contests requiring less than 130 fantasy points to win. Unlike the previous two slates where Justin Fields appeared on every winning roster, the winners this week contained a mixture of Derek Carr, Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones at the quarterback position.

Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 11 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Thanksgiving and main slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to Kyle Pitts, Mike Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson as well as Taysom Hill’s utilization in the Big Easy.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 12 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

