DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 12

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We've reached Week 12, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We've taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you'll want to know entering Week 12. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) of contest options to choose from.

Let’s take a closer look at the Classic contests available this Thanksgiving on the three-game slate:

THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

There are multiple contests you can enter based on tier. The public contest breakdown is six CORE , three RARE , four ELITE , four LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER contests available.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in Thursday’s classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000 and RMF Packs.

The first Reignmakers Millionaire Contest requires a full lineup of Flannel Holiday Cards from the Holiday Side Set . You can learn more about Holiday Packs and the contest payout in this post on DK Nation . First place wins $1 Million, and the contest pays out $2 million in total prizes.

requires a full lineup of Flannel Holiday Cards from the . You can learn more about Holiday Packs and the contest payout in . First place wins $1 Million, and the contest pays out $2 million in total prizes. The $30K Fiat Frenzy awards $30K in total prized, including $3,000 to first place.

awards $30K in total prized, including $3,000 to first place. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top six finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, seventh through 51st will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 52nd through 111th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 112th through 561st will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 562nd through 651st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top six finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, seventh through 51st will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 52nd through 111th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 112th through 561st will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 562nd through 651st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Prize Pack Party offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 75th and CORE Packs to those who finish 76th to 1,275th.

offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 75th and CORE Packs to those who finish 76th to 1,275th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000 and RMF Packs.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top nine finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 10th and 15th will receive an Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 16th through 60th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 61st through 90th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 91st through - 315th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 316th - 360th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top nine finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 10th and 15th will receive an Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 16th through 60th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 61st through 90th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 91st through - 315th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 316th - 360th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Prize Pack Party contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and ninth, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 10th to 234th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 235th and 1,134th.

contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and ninth, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 10th to 234th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 235th and 1,134th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $60,000 and RMF Packs.

The highest cash prize is in the $60K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top three finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, fourth through sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, seventh through 15th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 16th through 21st will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE and 22nd through 81st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the top three finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, fourth through sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, seventh through 15th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 16th through 21st will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE and 22nd through 81st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and third, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fourth and 15th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 16th and 165th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and third, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fourth and 15th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 16th and 165th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $60,000 and RMF Packs.

The highest cash prize is in the $60K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top six finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, seventh through 12th with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and 13th through 24th with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE.

contest will award the top six finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, seventh through 12th with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and 13th through 24th with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to third, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish fourth to sixth and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish seventh through 21st.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to third, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish fourth to sixth and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish seventh through 21st. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

The REIGNMAKER contest is the $75K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $15,000.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s Classic contests:

CLASSIC

The public contest breakdown is eight CORE , seven RARE , six ELITE , six LEGENDARY and three REIGNMAKER contests available.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs and a 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top eight finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, ninth through 58th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 59th through 63rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 64th through 163rd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 164th through 963rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 964th through 1,163rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top eight finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, ninth through 58th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 59th through 63rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 64th through 163rd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 164th through 963rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 964th through 1,163rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Booster Pack Party contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 500 finishers.

contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 500 finishers. The Prize Pack Party offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 200th and CORE Packs to those who finish 201st to 3,700th.

offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 200th and CORE Packs to those who finish 201st to 3,700th. Another CORE contest is the RMWC Qualifier #36 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and a 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. Another RARE contest is the RMWC Qualifier #37 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through 22nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 23rd and 24th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 25th through 32nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 33rd through 107th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 108th through 113th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 114th through 138th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 139th through 463rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 464th to 538th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through 22nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 23rd and 24th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 25th through 32nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 33rd through 107th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 108th through 113th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 114th through 138th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 139th through 463rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 464th to 538th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Prize Pack Party contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 20th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 21st to 320th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 321st and 1820th.

contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 20th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 21st to 320th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 321st and 1820th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth through 35th will receive a Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 36th through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack ELITE, 40th through 47th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 48th through 122nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 123rd to 129th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth through 35th will receive a Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 36th through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack ELITE, 40th through 47th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 48th through 122nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 123rd to 129th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and fourth, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fifth and 54th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 55th and 254th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and fourth, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fifth and 54th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 55th and 254th. Another ELITE contest is the RMWC Qualifier #38 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the winner with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the second-place finisher with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, third and fourth will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, fifth and sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, seventh through 11th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 12th through 14th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 18th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, 19th through 28th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 29th through 32nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE and 33rd through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the winner with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the second-place finisher with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, third and fourth will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, fifth and sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, seventh through 11th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 12th through 14th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 18th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, 19th through 28th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 29th through 32nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE and 33rd through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 11th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 12th through 31st.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 11th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 12th through 31st. Another LEGENDARY contest is the RMWC Qualifier #39 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $125K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $25,000. Another REIGNMAKER contest is the RMWC Qualifier #40 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football:

Showdown Contests:

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( CORE , RARE , ELITE and LEGENDARY ) and one in the REIGNMAKER tier.

, , and ) and one in the tier. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $10,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

, where first place walks home with $1,000. There are Position Pack Party contests on both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The top two finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE. Third through 17th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 18th thought 37th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 38th to 187th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 188th to 217th receive Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

and . The top two finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE. Third through 17th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 18th thought 37th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 38th to 187th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 188th to 217th receive Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. There are Booster Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football that award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 entries.

and that award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 entries. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $3 DFS Play-Action tournaments on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award CORE PLUS Packs to the top 25 finishers and CORE packs to those who finish between 26th and 425th.

and . These Prize Party Pack contests award CORE PLUS Packs to the top 25 finishers and CORE packs to those who finish between 26th and 425th. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each slate is in the $15K Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

contest, where first place walks home with $1,500. There are Position Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The top three finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The fourth and fifth finishers receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, sixth through 20th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 21st through 30th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 31st through 105th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 106th through 120th receive Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

and . The top three finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The fourth and fifth finishers receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, sixth through 20th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 21st through 30th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 31st through 105th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 106th through 120th receive Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top three, CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between fourth and 78th and CORE packs to those who finish between 79th and 378th.

and . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top three, CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between fourth and 78th and CORE packs to those who finish between 79th and 378th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or rarer) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are Position Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The first-place finisher in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY. The second-place finisher in each contest will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth and seventh receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE and eighth through 27th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE.

and . The first-place finisher in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY. The second-place finisher in each contest will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth and seventh receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE and eighth through 27th receive Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $100 DFS contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football award the winner with an ELITE PLUS Pack, second through fifth a RARE PLUS Pack and sixth through 55th with CORE PLUS Packs.

and award the winner with an ELITE PLUS Pack, second through fifth a RARE PLUS Pack and sixth through 55th with CORE PLUS Packs. Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or rarer) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are Position Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The first- and second-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER. The third- and fourth-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and the fifth- through eighth-place finishers will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE.

and . The first- and second-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER. The third- and fourth-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and the fifth- through eighth-place finishers will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for the $4,444 DFS contest, where the winner gets the ticket and the next two entries each get a $100 ticket for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards. There are Prize Pack Party contests on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football that award a LEGENDARY PLUS Pack to the winner, a ELITE PLUS pack to second place and a RARE PLUS pack to those who finish from third to seventh.

and that award a LEGENDARY PLUS Pack to the winner, a ELITE PLUS pack to second place and a RARE PLUS pack to those who finish from third to seventh. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

