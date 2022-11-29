Week 13 Web3: Lazy Lion, mfers, Cool Cats and MAYC NFTs Up For Grabs

Week 13 Web3 is here! We’ve swept the floor of the projects that had the most entrants during Week 3 and have them available for prizes this week.

Are you a Lazy Lion? Well then you’re in luck. Because if you mop up the competition this week, Lazy Lion 5106, 6256 and 2294 are up for grabs in the CORE contest.

For the RARE contest, you just have to be a mfer because mfers 7135, 8526 and 9744 are sitting atop the leaderboard.

We also have Cool Cats (2059, 8155, 1044) available in the ELITE tier and Doodles (2200, 3936, 6702) in the LEGENDARY tier.

Last but not least, the Trial of Jimmy is coming soon, so we made sure to grab a Mutant Ape (MAYC) if you want to add another blue chip NFT to your collection.

Here’s a look at all the NFTs up for grabs this week:

