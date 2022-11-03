DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 9

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 9, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know entering Week 9. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) of contest options to choose from.

Build the ultimate fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, merchandise and more, every week of the NFL season! Read more at the DraftKings Reignmakers Football page!

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three Showdown slates this week (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football).

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( CORE , RARE , ELITE and LEGENDARY ) and one in the REIGNMAKER tier.

, , and ) and one in the tier. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

RARE

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $100 DFS contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

, and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football award the top 10 finishers with ELITE PLUS Packs and 11th through 30th with RARE PLUS Packs.

, and award the top 10 finishers with ELITE PLUS Packs and 11th through 30th with RARE PLUS Packs. Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or rarer) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for the $4,444 DFS contest, where the winner gets the ticket and the next two entries each get a $100 ticket for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

, and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards. There are Prize Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football that award LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th.

, and that award LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

The public contest breakdown is six CORE , five RARE , five ELITE , five LEGENDARY and three REIGNMAKER contests available.

, five , five , five and three contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000 and RMF Packs.

The SlyCrocs League will be awarding SupDuck 6919, SupDuck 9750 and SupDuck 7418 to the top three finishers this week and also handing out $3,000 to the winner. There are cash prizes to the top 100 finishers and Genesis CORE Promo Packs available to the top 1,000 finishers. Find more about the SlyCrocs league in this post on DK Nation . Reignmakers will also guarantee three more contests this season for SlyCrocs holders. Additionally, all SlyCrocs with DK Crown, Football Pads, Sup Jersey, Chin Strap or Boston Jersey traits will receive five single-card Genesis promotional packs.

will be awarding and to the top three finishers this week and also handing out $3,000 to the winner. There are cash prizes to the top 100 finishers and Genesis CORE Promo Packs available to the top 1,000 finishers. Find more about the SlyCrocs league in . Reignmakers will also guarantee three more contests this season for SlyCrocs holders. Additionally, all SlyCrocs with DK Crown, Football Pads, Sup Jersey, Chin Strap or Boston Jersey traits will receive five single-card Genesis promotional packs. The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Prize Pack Party contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 101st and 500th.

contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 101st and 500th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 10th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 11th and 50th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 10th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 11th and 50th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $150K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $25,000. Another REIGNMAKER contest is the RMWC Qualifier #26 , where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship!

, where the winner qualifies for $1M World Championship! Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.