Snapshot for Reignmakers UFC Octagon Pass Airdrop Set

Reignamkers UFC players still have a chance to qualify for an Octagon Pass,

Octagon Passes are coming.

Sharing similar utility as NFLPA “Field Passes,” the snapshot for the Octagon Pass airdrop has been set for December 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In order to qualify for the airdrop, Reignmakers UFC players must hold a Heatwave card. Heatwave Packs and individual Heatwave Fighter Cards are only available still available for purchase on the secondary market.

Here’s the full checklist of Heatwave Fighter Cards:

Heatwave Checklist

Fighter
Fighter
Magomed Ankalaev
Diego Ferreira
Kai-Kara France
Drakkar Klose
Derrick Lewis
Brandon Moreno
Rose Namajunas
Amanda Nunes
Sergei Pavlovich
Julianna Peña
Dustin Poirier
Jiri Prochazka
Anthony Smith
Aljamain Sterling
Petr Yan
Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier
Max Holloway
Jon Jones
Conor McGregor
Stipe Miocic
Pedro Munhoz
Lauren Murphy
Sean O'Malley
Charles Oliveira
Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland
Miesha Tate
Alexander Volkanovski
Zhang Weili
Kamaru Usman
Paddy Pimblett
Khamzat Chimaev
Francis Ngannou
Leon Edwards
Josè Aldo
Merab Dvalishvili
Paulo Costa
Luke Rockhold
Marcin Tybura
Alexandr Romanov
Tai Tuivasa
Valentina Shevchenko
Carla Esparza
Jorge Masvidal
Islam Makhachev
TJ Dillashaw
Colby Covington
Robert Whittaker
Glover Teixeira

Here’s a full look at the utility for Octagon Passes:

