Snapshot for Reignmakers UFC Octagon Pass Airdrop Set

Octagon Passes are coming.

Sharing similar utility as NFLPA “Field Passes,” the snapshot for the Octagon Pass airdrop has been set for December 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In order to qualify for the airdrop, Reignmakers UFC players must hold a Heatwave card. Heatwave Packs and individual Heatwave Fighter Cards are only available still available for purchase on the secondary market.

Here’s the full checklist of Heatwave Fighter Cards:

Heatwave Checklist Fighter Fighter Magomed Ankalaev Diego Ferreira Kai-Kara France Drakkar Klose Derrick Lewis Brandon Moreno Rose Namajunas Amanda Nunes Sergei Pavlovich Julianna Peña Dustin Poirier Jiri Prochazka Anthony Smith Aljamain Sterling Petr Yan Israel Adesanya Jared Cannonier Max Holloway Jon Jones Conor McGregor Stipe Miocic Pedro Munhoz Lauren Murphy Sean O'Malley Charles Oliveira Alex Pereira Sean Strickland Miesha Tate Alexander Volkanovski Zhang Weili Kamaru Usman Paddy Pimblett Khamzat Chimaev Francis Ngannou Leon Edwards Josè Aldo Merab Dvalishvili Paulo Costa Luke Rockhold Marcin Tybura Alexandr Romanov Tai Tuivasa Valentina Shevchenko Carla Esparza Jorge Masvidal Islam Makhachev TJ Dillashaw Colby Covington Robert Whittaker Glover Teixeira

Here’s a full look at the utility for Octagon Passes:

