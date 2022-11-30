Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 12 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up. Don’t forget that you can’t get discounted Holiday Side Set Packs and 30 % off Momentum packs. There is also currently a big sale going on right now on DraftKings Shop items through Friday, December 9.

What's up fam? Me & @DraftKings have something special for you: access to a @DKReignmakers contest with $20K in prizes—winner gets a trip to hang with ME at a DK TV shoot! Claim your FREE pack, field your team, & take your shot to win big! #DKPartner https://t.co/NaDzN3XNBX pic.twitter.com/1GKt6iBmBY — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 30, 2022

You know that guy Kevin Hart? Yeah, the one who calls out some of football’s best athletes in the DraftKings Reignmakers commercial (and has been in a movie or two). Well, he’s about to record another spot with DraftKings, and one lucky Reignmakers Football player could get a look at the process.

The winner of Week 13’s $20K Kevin Hart x Reignmakers will not only win $5K, they’ll also be flown out to Los Angeles to go behind the scenes for an upcoming DraftKings commercial shoot with Hart!

Week 13 Web3 is here! We’ve swept the floor of the projects that had the most entrants during Week 3 and have them available for prizes this week.

Our friends at Lucky Trader give a history of some of the prizes below:

Learn more about which NFTs are up for grabs in the Week 13 Web3 contests here.

UFC 282 will be our second and final set of contests within our “Weigh-in” phase of Reignmakers UFC. During this sneak peek period, only CORE and RARE contests will be available. Heatwave set cards of Magomed Ankalaev/Paddy Pimblett, along with UFC 282 event packs, will be playable in either rarity format. Beginning in 2023, contest formats will expand, but this phase will continue to allow early adopters to get their first taste of what Reignmakers UFC action will look like.

Octagon Passes are coming.

Sharing similar utility as NFLPA “Field Passes,” the snapshot for the Octagon Pass airdrop has been set for December 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In order to qualify for the airdrop, Reignmakers UFC players must hold a Heatwave card.

The Week 12 DraftKings Reignmakers slate was headlined by the first-ever Millionaire Maker contest. The contest required five Flannel cards obtainable from Holiday packs or on the secondary market. There were 3,623 contest entries and a five-way tie for first place, but the eventual winner earned the top prize by holding a significant edge in cumulative serial numbers.

Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the first-ever Millionaire Maker contest. and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 12 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Week 13 slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to Damien Harris, Elijah Mitchell and Darnell Mooney as well as Deshaun Watson’s reinstatement from his 11-game suspension.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 13 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

Steve Aoki’s All-Star League for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

DraftKings and Steve Aoki have collaborated on the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass. Users who hold the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass will be eligible to participate in private Reignmakers contests in which they will compete for exclusive Steve Aoki rewards, in addition to cash and Reignmakers prizes.

What are the Week 13 contest prizes?

1st - $1,500

2nd - $750

3rd - $400

4th - $200

5th - $100

6th - $75

7th - 8th - $60

9th - 10th - $50

11th - 15th - $40

16th - 25th - $35

26th - 50th - $30

51st - 100th - $25

101st - 500th - CORE-only packs

In addition: Top 50 finishers should receive Aoki Signed Autobiography. Top 100 finishers should also receive a ticket to the championship contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.