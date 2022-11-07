DraftKingdom: Top 25 Troll PFPs & Rarity Chart

The DraftKingdom has opened its doors, allowing Trolls to hit the marketplace!
Preferred access for Trolls is live on DraftKings Marketplace until 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 7, and on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET, Trolls will be able to be revealed.
Visit the DraftKingdom in the DraftKings Marketplace here!
Yet, this is just the beginning for DraftKings’ first PFP collection. You may love your Troll as-is, but there’s a litany of ways to upgrade.
Here’s a look at the PFP’s rarity chart, which lists all the traits DraftKingdom Trolls can have and orders traits from rarest to most common:
Also, here’s a breakdown of DraftKingdom’s 25 rarest Trolls:
DraftKings Top 25 Rarest Trolls
|Ranking
|Background
|Skins
|Handhelds
|Clothing
|Bling
|Mouth-Face
|Eyes
|Hat/Hair
|Ranking
|Background
|Skins
|Handhelds
|Clothing
|Bling
|Mouth-Face
|Eyes
|Hat/Hair
|1
|Bloodmoon
|Gold
|Torch
|RM Hoodie
|DK Earring
|Mouth Guard
|Cyborg
|Fire Hair
|2
|Sunrise
|Orange
|Golf Club
|GG Polo
|Diamond Earring
|Tongue
|Laser
|Trucker
|3
|Sunrise
|Green
|Torch
|RM Hoodie
|Lanyard
|Bandaid
|Cyborg
|Visor
|4
|Swamp
|Gold
|Sword
|Referee
|None
|Tongue
|Eye Patch
|Visor
|5
|Sunrise
|Pink
|Mace
|RM Hoodie
|None
|Tongue
|Eye Patch
|Crown
|6
|Hand of Buddha
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Pads
|Lanyard
|Bandaid
|Stunners
|Visor
|7
|Fog
|Silver
|Ski Pole
|Referee
|Diamond Earring
|Gold Teeth
|Smiley Eye
|Headband
|8
|Sunrise
|Silver
|Wizard Staff
|Referee
|Diamond Earring
|Drool
|Third Eye
|Crown
|9
|Fog
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Necklace
|Gold Tooth
|Cyborg
|Trucker
|10
|Dusk
|Leopard
|Baseball Bat
|Basketball Jersey
|Diamond Earring
|Mouth Guard
|Third Eye
|Trucker
|11
|Blue Sky
|Gold
|Hockey Stick
|Hockey Sweater
|Diamond Earring
|Drool
|Stunners
|Hockey Helmet
|12
|Amethyst
|Orange
|Torch
|GG Polo
|Diamond Earring
|Tongue
|Stunners
|Crown
|13
|Fog
|Purple
|Torch
|None
|Lanyard
|Tongue
|Laser
|Beanie
|14
|Dusk
|Leopard
|Tennis Racket
|Basketball Jersey
|Diamond Earring
|Gold Nose Ring
|3D Glasses
|Viking Helmet
|15
|Amethyst
|Gold
|Spiked Bat
|Baseball Jersey
|DK Earring
|Stache
|3D Glasses
|Cowboy
|16
|Sunrise
|Gold
|Golf Club
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Earring
|Chin Beard
|Stunners
|Headband
|17
|Fog
|Green
|Torch
|Hockey Sweater
|Belt
|Gold Nose Ring
|Smiley Eye
|Football Helmet
|18
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Axe
|TT Shirt
|None
|Bandaid
|Stunners
|Trucker
|19
|Sunrise
|Purple
|Ski Pole
|GG Polo
|Belt
|Gold Nose Ring
|3D Glasses
|Fire Hair
|20
|Bloodmoon
|Orange
|Golf Club
|Basketball Jersey
|Lanyard
|Gold Tooth
|Laser
|Raccoon
|21
|Sunrise
|Purple
|Wizard Staff
|Pads
|None
|Gold Teeth
|None
|Football Helmet
|22
|Dusk
|Purple
|None
|Hockey Sweater
|DK Necklace
|Gold Nose Ring
|Stunners
|Halo
|23
|Hand of Buddha
|Green
|Tennis Racket
|Referee
|None
|Gold Teeth
|3D Glasses
|Fire Hair
|24
|Bloodmoon
|Zebra
|Lax Stick
|RM Hoodie
|Diamond Earring
|Chin Beard
|3D Glasses
|Raccoon
|25
|Swamp
|Zebra
|Ski Pole
|None
|None
|Gold Teeth
|Eye Patch
|Mohawk Mullet
The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.
You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.
*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.
*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.
Additional requirements for accessing:
You must have a verified DraftKings account.
You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.
Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.
Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.
For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!