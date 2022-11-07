DraftKingdom: Top 25 Troll PFPs & Rarity Chart

The DraftKingdom has opened its doors, allowing Trolls to hit the marketplace!

Preferred access for Trolls is live on DraftKings Marketplace until 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 7, and on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET, Trolls will be able to be revealed.

Yet, this is just the beginning for DraftKings’ first PFP collection. You may love your Troll as-is, but there’s a litany of ways to upgrade.

Here’s a look at the PFP’s rarity chart, which lists all the traits DraftKingdom Trolls can have and orders traits from rarest to most common:

Also, here’s a breakdown of DraftKingdom’s 25 rarest Trolls:

DraftKings Top 25 Rarest Trolls Ranking Background Skins Handhelds Clothing Bling Mouth-Face Eyes Hat/Hair Ranking Background Skins Handhelds Clothing Bling Mouth-Face Eyes Hat/Hair 1 Bloodmoon Gold Torch RM Hoodie DK Earring Mouth Guard Cyborg Fire Hair 2 Sunrise Orange Golf Club GG Polo Diamond Earring Tongue Laser Trucker 3 Sunrise Green Torch RM Hoodie Lanyard Bandaid Cyborg Visor 4 Swamp Gold Sword Referee None Tongue Eye Patch Visor 5 Sunrise Pink Mace RM Hoodie None Tongue Eye Patch Crown 6 Hand of Buddha Leopard Baseball Bat Pads Lanyard Bandaid Stunners Visor 7 Fog Silver Ski Pole Referee Diamond Earring Gold Teeth Smiley Eye Headband 8 Sunrise Silver Wizard Staff Referee Diamond Earring Drool Third Eye Crown 9 Fog Leopard Baseball Bat Hockey Sweater DK Necklace Gold Tooth Cyborg Trucker 10 Dusk Leopard Baseball Bat Basketball Jersey Diamond Earring Mouth Guard Third Eye Trucker 11 Blue Sky Gold Hockey Stick Hockey Sweater Diamond Earring Drool Stunners Hockey Helmet 12 Amethyst Orange Torch GG Polo Diamond Earring Tongue Stunners Crown 13 Fog Purple Torch None Lanyard Tongue Laser Beanie 14 Dusk Leopard Tennis Racket Basketball Jersey Diamond Earring Gold Nose Ring 3D Glasses Viking Helmet 15 Amethyst Gold Spiked Bat Baseball Jersey DK Earring Stache 3D Glasses Cowboy 16 Sunrise Gold Golf Club Hockey Sweater DK Earring Chin Beard Stunners Headband 17 Fog Green Torch Hockey Sweater Belt Gold Nose Ring Smiley Eye Football Helmet 18 Hand of Buddha Green Axe TT Shirt None Bandaid Stunners Trucker 19 Sunrise Purple Ski Pole GG Polo Belt Gold Nose Ring 3D Glasses Fire Hair 20 Bloodmoon Orange Golf Club Basketball Jersey Lanyard Gold Tooth Laser Raccoon 21 Sunrise Purple Wizard Staff Pads None Gold Teeth None Football Helmet 22 Dusk Purple None Hockey Sweater DK Necklace Gold Nose Ring Stunners Halo 23 Hand of Buddha Green Tennis Racket Referee None Gold Teeth 3D Glasses Fire Hair 24 Bloodmoon Zebra Lax Stick RM Hoodie Diamond Earring Chin Beard 3D Glasses Raccoon 25 Swamp Zebra Ski Pole None None Gold Teeth Eye Patch Mohawk Mullet

