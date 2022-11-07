This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 9 Contest Recap

The Week 9 DraftKings Reignmakers slate concluded last night, headlined by Joe Mixon’s afternoon performance. Joe Mixon’s 58.1 fantasy point total was not only 27.2 points higher than the next-best running back, but it was also the sixth-highest fantasy score in DraftKings history and the fourth-highest amongst running backs.

Needless to say, lineups required Mixon to have any shot at winning this week.

Another player with a huge score was Justin Fields, who put up 45.72 DKFP against the Dolphins. Fields had 178 rushing yards in this contest, which broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards in one game by a quarterback. I can easily see players rushing to buy Fields’ Reignmakers cards this week ahead of the Bears’ Week 10 matchup at home against the Lions.

The SuperStar players lived up to the hype this week, especially at wide receiver, where the four SuperStar wideouts to choose from finished in the top four spots in wide receiver scoring.

Davante Adams led the way with 39.6 DKFP and was included in four of the five winning lineups. If Tyreek Hill (30.3 DKFP) did not receive the SuperStar upgrade, it’s likely we would have seen even higher scores this week.

This week also held the SlyCrocs League at the CORE level. The winner of this contest received $3,000 and SupDuck #6919. The top three finishers all received SupDucks NFTs as well. Entry to this contest required owning a SlyCroc NFT that can be purchased in the DraftKings Marketplace.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

CORE Lineup

The winner of the $50K Fiat Frenzy at the CORE level was cmartin2001 who scored 178.02 DKFP. Surprisingly, this team won despite a 3.7 DKFP performance from Chase Claypool. In his first game as a Bear, Claypool disappointed with just two catches for thirteen yards. Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet were the two preferred stacking options for Justin Fields this week. If cmartin2001 had rostered Travis Etienne over Chase Claypool, they would have concocted the perfect lineup.

SlyCrocs League

The winner of the SlyCrocs league was pizzolater who scored 164.58 DKFP with a Dolphins triple stack, Joe Mixon, and Travis Etienne. Despite not having Justin Fields, pizzolater won with the Dolphins’ passing attack. This team won SupDuck #6919 for its victory in this contest. SupDucks currently have a floor of 0.194 ETH according to the SupDucks’ profile on Lucky Trader.

RARE Contest

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE level was Jolguin2 who scored 178.02 DKFP, the same total as the winner of the CORE tournament. Instead of Chase Claypool, this team had Mack Hollins, who also put up 3.7 DKFP. Hollins was a candidate to see more targets in Darren Waller’s absence, but this time he fell considerably short of his Week 3 performance when he scored 32.96 fantasy points.

ELITE Contest

The winner of the $250K Fiat Frenzy at the ELITE tier was abelkairous who had the highest score of the day with 180.62 DKFP. This team was different from the CORE and RARE contests with Jaylen Waddle and Tyler Lockett, who both had solid but unspectacular performances. With the extreme size differential in guaranteed money between this contest and the contests at the other tiers, abelkairous won $100,000 for the victory.

LEGENDARY Contest

The winner of the LEGENDARY-tier $100K Fiat Frenzy was tmoney88 who scored 160.36 DKFP. This was the only team to not roster Justin Fields and instead had Derek Carr who scored 18.36 DKFP. The upside with Carr has historically been limited, as the Raiders’ quarterback has only surpassed 30 DKFP four times in his nine-year career. That being said, per the Lucky Trader Portfolio Tool, tmoney88 received the Carr ELITE card in a pack and most likely preferred to use it on one of his nine teams than keep it in his wallet.

REIGNMAKER Contest

The winner of “The Alpha” at the REIGNMAKER tier was Rotomania, who was the only winner to not roster a SuperStar player. As is the theme with several winners in this tier, Rotomania played at least one cheap REIGNMAKER card...this time it was Curtis Samuel. Samuel was not a guy you would necessarily think to play in daily fantasy, but given the small payout for this contest relative to the price of certain REIGNMAKER cards, it made sense to gamble with a cheaper guy like Curtis Samuel. It didn’t hurt that he put up a respectable 17.1 DKFP. Rotomania now has back-to-back victories in “The Alpha.”

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!