Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 9 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

UFC 281 will constitute our first contests within our “Weigh-in” phase of Reignmakers UFC. During this sneak peek period, only CORE and RARE contests will be available, and Heatwave set cards, UFC 281 Gilded cards and cards from UFC 281 event packs will be playable in either of those game formats. Beginning in 2023, contest formats will expand, but this phase will allow early adopters to get their first taste of what Reignmakers UFC action will look like.

Since it launched in 1994, SLAM Magazine has represented the ultimate Basketball Brand and featured some of the most iconic legends on memorable covers. Last fall, DraftKings partnered with Autograph and SLAM to release Logo Passes that referenced some of the most legendary covers. This year, there will be six iconic SLAM covers featured in 12 iconic NFTs available in the DraftKings Marketplace.

Drop Details

There will be 7,750 packs available initially. Individuals who held a SLAM logo pass on November 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET (the Early Access Deadline) will receive early access benefits to the event starting November 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Early Access Period details are as follows:

Early Access Discount Price: $15.00

SLAM “Bayou Bling” Logo Pass - 1 purchase limit per pass

SLAM “Up in Smoke” Logo Pass - 1 purchase limit per pass

SLAM “No Luck Needed” Logo Pass - 2 purchase limit per pass

SLAM “Kings Wear Crowns” Logo Pass - 2 purchase limit per pass

SLAM “Soul on Ice” Logo Pass - 3 purchase limit per pass

The packs will contain either regular or metal editions of the following covers:

Ray Allen The Color of Money SLAM Cover

Kevin Garnett “How To” SLAM Cover

Steve Nash is No Joke SLAM Cover

Dirk Nowitzki 4 MVP SLAM Cover

Tim Duncan Ice Man 2000 SLAM Cover

Allen Iverson Respect the Game SLAM Cover

Public access to the collection begins on November 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and individuals will be able to purchase packs at that time for $35.00.

Read more about each of the legends featured in the collection here.

The first Franchise Score Collector’s Challenge for Reignmakers Football is set to begin!

Objective

Collect all 13 CORE and RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10.

Prize

Reignmakers Football players who collect all 13 CORE or RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10 will receive a 1,000 Franchise Score bonus. Players who collect both the CORE and RARE set will receive the maximum 2,000 Franchise Score bonus.

GREAT pull from our DeadFellaz @DKReignmakers pack rip during last night's show with @MattPriceFF and @afleischer pic.twitter.com/251pVWlUvt — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) November 2, 2022

DraftKings and Deadfellaz have come together to bring a unique limited edition set to Reignmakers and it is now live. Thirteen football players have been transformed by Deadfellaz to make up a limited-edition NFT player card set. This will be the final week to purchase a Deadfellaz pack.

There will be 13 player cards featured in this set. Among the list of players included are:

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Deebo Samuel

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Matthew Stafford

And More!

The DraftKingdom has opened its doors, allowing Trolls to hit the marketplace!

This is just the beginning for DraftKings’ first PFP collection. You may love your Troll as-is, but there’s a litany of ways to upgrade.

Click here for a look at the PFP’s rarity chart, which lists all the traits DraftKingdom Trolls can have and orders traits from rarest to most common.

DraftKings and Steve Aoki have collaborated on the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass. Users who hold the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass will be eligible to participate in private Reignmakers contests in which they will compete for exclusive Steve Aoki rewards, in addition to cash and Reignmakers prizing. The top 100 finishers in each of these contests will gain entry into the Week 17 Championship contest where the winners will receive a Poker Night Experience with Steve Aoki and Matt Kalish.

What are the Week 10 contest prizes?

1st: $1,500

2nd: $750

3rd: $400

4th: $200

5th: $100

6th: $75

7th – 8th: $60

9th – 10th: $50

11th – 15th: $40

16th – 25th: $35

26th – 50th: $30

51st – 100th: $25

101st – 500th: CORE-only Pack

SUPERSTAR UPDATE @C_Hira24 breaks down which players lost and gained their SuperStar status



See the full list on @dklive: https://t.co/Bzaeqy9wgy pic.twitter.com/SJsYNwfLZK — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) November 1, 2022

With Week 8 in the rearview mirror, it’s time for SuperStar statuses to be adjusted on Reignmakers Football.

With the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, it’s become clear which players are head and shoulders above the rest. As a result, the list of players with a SuperStar designation for Reignmakers Football has changed.

DraftKings Marketplace is building a public API to provide key information about select transactions that occur in the marketplace. The “transaction feed” will be backfilled to include historical transactions since inception (August 8, 2021).

While minting takes place on-chain, all other transactions take place off-chain. This feed is designed to replicate the data that would be recorded on the blockchain, if Marketplace transactions took place on-chain.

Key details about each transaction will be included, along with the merchandise/item, such as the item’s collection name and all relevant attribute values.

The Week 9 DraftKings Reignmakers slate was headlined by Joe Mixon’s Sunday afternoon performance. Joe Mixon’s 58.1 fantasy point total was not only 27.2 points higher than the next-best running back, but it was also the sixth-highest fantasy score in DraftKings history and the fourth-highest amongst running backs. Hunter Langille broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land, the ELITE Fiat Frenzy and many more. If you’re interested in seeing which lineups took down the prizes this week, check the article out.

With Week 9 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the full slate for Week 10 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals. He also takes a look at the injuries to Josh Allen and Romeo Doubs as well as the quarterback situations in Carolina and Indianapolis.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 10 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

Educational Resources

Reignmakers Resource Library

Reignmakers Core Contest Breakdown

How do Reignmakers Football Contest & Rarity Tiers Work?

How Reignmakers Football Scoring Works

Reignmakers Football 101: Rarities, Positions and SuperStars

Watch as members from our community reveal their trolls live on stream! Make sure to catch the Week 10 preview later this week with Chris Costa and Peter Jennings on the DraftKings YouTube page.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.