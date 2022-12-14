Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 14 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

DraftKings has partnered with Pixel Vault to turn some of the league’s best into superheroes for the Reignmakers’ Pixel Vault Special Edition Set. Learn more on the Pixel Vault Landing Page.

There will be 20 players featured in the set, along with two rarity tiers (CORE and RARE). The drop was on December 13 at 6 p.m. ET. Each individual pack was priced at $99.99 and will contain six Pixel Vault player cards. There will be 6,000 packs featured in this set.

Holders of Pixel Vault Special Edition Cards will gain access to exclusive contests, and Pixel Vault Special Edition Cards can be used in Reignmakers Football contests for the rest of the season.

The Pixel Vault Side Set is upon us!

Live now on the DraftKings marketplace, the Pixel Vault Side Set will grant users access to the highest-paying CORE and RARE contests on the Week 15 NFL Saturday slate.

This side set will only feature 20 NFL players. Click here for a look at who’s getting the superhero treatment from Pixel Vault.

Octagon Passes are coming.

Sharing similar utility as NFLPA “Field Passes,” the snapshot for the Octagon Pass airdrop has been set for December 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In order to qualify for the airdrop, Reignmakers UFC players must hold a Heatwave card.

Steve Aoki is teaming up with Reignmakers Football to launch a special league. Learn more about this partnership below.

What are the Week 15 contest prizes?

1st - $1,500 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

2nd - $750 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

3rd - $400 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

4th - $200 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

5th - $100 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

6th - $75 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

7th – 8th - $60 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

9th – 10th - $50 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

11th – 15th - $40 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

16th – 30th - $35 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

31st – 55th - $30 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

56th – 100th - $25 + A0K1VERSE Passport NFT

101th – 500th – 400 GENESIS Promo Packs

SlyCrocs Week 15 Contest Prizing

1st - $3,000

2nd - $1,000

3rd - $750

4th - $500

5th - $400

6th - $300

7th - $200

8th - $100

9th - $75

10th - $50

11th – 25th - $25

26th – 50th - $20

51st – 100th - $15

101st – 500th – GENESIS Promo Pack

The winners of the Week 14 DraftKings Reignmakers slate rostered a variety of players, but most notably Trevor Lawrence, Tony Pollard, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Jefferson stood out as the top SuperStar option going against the weak Detroit secondary in the highest total game of the slate. One could make a case that Pollard and Chase were the top-two non-SuperStar players this week and the winning teams in the ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER tier each had these three players.

Evan Engram separated himself from the rest of the pack with 42.2 DKFP, scoring 23.5 more than the next-highest tight end. Although it’s not required to roster a tight end in most Reignmakers contests, Engram appeared on both the CORE and RARE winning lineups.

This was also the final week before the Reignmakers Live Final in New Orleans. Next week, 50 qualifiers will construct five different Reignmakers lineups at each rarity tier, and the player with the highest cumulative score will be crowned the first-ever World Champion.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Week 14 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Week 15 slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals as well as injuries to Deebo Samuel and Kyler Murray.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 15 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

