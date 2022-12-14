DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 15

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 15, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know entering Week 15. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers of contest options to choose from: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

Let’s take a closer look at the two classic slates for Saturday and Sunday:

CLASSIC

The public contest breakdown is 11 CORE , eight RARE , six ELITE , six LEGENDARY and three REIGNMAKER contests available.

, eight , six , six and three contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

On Saturday in the Pixel Vault Gated Contest , players who have claimed at least three Pixel Vault cards will have a chance to compete for $50,000 including $10K to the winner. The top 10 finishers will also receive specific Inhabitants NFTs. For all the details on the Pixel Vault drop and players highlighted, check out the latest on DKNation and visit the Pixel Vault Landing Page.

, players who have claimed at least three Pixel Vault cards will have a chance to compete for $50,000 including $10K to the winner. The top 10 finishers will also receive specific Inhabitants NFTs. For all the details on the Pixel Vault drop and players highlighted, check out the latest on DKNation and visit the Pixel Vault Landing Page. On Saturday, there is a $10K Fiat Frenzy that awards $1K to first place.

that awards $1K to first place. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top seven finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, eighth through 37th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 38th through 107th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 108th through 457th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 458th through 532nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top seven finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, eighth through 37th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 38th through 107th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 108th through 457th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 458th through 532nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Booster Pack Party contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 400 finishers.

contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 400 finishers. The Prize Pack Party offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 50th and CORE Packs to those who finish 51st to 2,200th.

offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 50th and CORE Packs to those who finish 51st to 2,200th. For those in the SlyCrocs League , the Week 15 contest pays out $8,000 in prizes and awards 400 Genesis Packs. The winner will also walk away with the SupDuck 9313 NFT!

, the Week 15 contest pays out $8,000 in prizes and awards 400 Genesis Packs. The winner will also walk away with the SupDuck 9313 NFT! For those in the Aoki All-Star League , the Week 15 contest will award 30 A0K1VERSE Passport NFTs along with $1.5K to the winner.

, the Week 15 contest will award 30 A0K1VERSE Passport NFTs along with $1.5K to the winner. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

On Saturday in the Pixel Vault Gated Contest , players who have claimed at least three Pixel Vault cards and have at least four Rare cards will have a chance to compete for $50,000 including $10K to the winner. The top 10 finishers will also receive specific Inhabitants NFTs. For all the details on the Pixel Vault drop and players highlighted, check out the latest on dknation and visit the Pixel Vault Landing Page.

, players who have claimed at least three Pixel Vault cards and have at least four Rare cards will have a chance to compete for $50,000 including $10K to the winner. The top 10 finishers will also receive specific Inhabitants NFTs. For all the details on the Pixel Vault drop and players highlighted, check out the latest on dknation and visit the Pixel Vault Landing Page. On Saturday, there is a $15K Fiat Frenzy that awards $1.5K to first place.

that awards $1.5K to first place. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top 10 finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 11th through 17th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 18th through 52nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 53rd through 67th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 68th through 167th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 168th to 192nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top 10 finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 11th through 17th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 18th through 52nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 53rd through 67th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 68th through 167th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 168th to 192nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Prize Pack Party contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 35th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 36th to 110th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 111th and 1,110th.

contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 35th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 36th to 110th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 111th and 1,110th. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

On Saturday, there is a $20K Fiat Frenzy that awards $5K to first place.

that awards $5K to first place. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third place will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, fourth place will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, fifth through 19th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 20th through 27th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 28th through 62nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 63rd place will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third place will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, fourth place will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, fifth through 19th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 20th through 27th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 28th through 62nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 63rd place will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish in the top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 125th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 126th and 175th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish in the top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 125th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 126th and 175th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

On Saturday, there is a $20K Fiat Frenzy that awards $5K to first place.

that awards $5K to first place. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the third through eighth-place finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the ninth and tenth-place finishers will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, 11th through 14th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 20th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 21st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 22nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, and 23rd through 29th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the third through eighth-place finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the ninth and tenth-place finishers will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, 11th through 14th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 20th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 21st will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 22nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, and 23rd through 29th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fourth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish fifth to 30th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 31st through 64th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fourth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish fifth to 30th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 31st through 64th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

On Saturday, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy that awards $5K to first place.

that awards $5K to first place. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $125K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $25,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football:

Showdown Contests:

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( CORE , RARE , ELITE and LEGENDARY ) and one in the REIGNMAKER tier.

, , and ) and one in the tier. Each contest offers prizes of either cash or DFS contest entry tickets.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $10,000.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

, where first place walks home with $1,000. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $3 DFS Play-Action tournaments on Monday Night Football .

. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000 and some offer $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $15K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,500.

, where first place walks home with $1,500. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

, and . Each contest requires at least three RARE (or rarer) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or rarer) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000 and some offer $2,222 Main Event Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the three showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

