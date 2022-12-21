DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 16

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 16, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know entering Week 16. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers of contest options to choose from: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

Let’s take a closer look at the two classic slates for Saturday and Sunday:

CLASSIC

The public contest breakdown is nine CORE , seven RARE , six ELITE , six LEGENDARY and three REIGNMAKER contests available.

, seven , six , six and three contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $400,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

On Sunday in the $400K Holiday Set Sweater Special , players who have five cards in the holiday set can win their share of $400K, including $100K to the winner. Get more details here on DKNation .

, players who have five cards in the holiday set can win their share of $400K, including $100K to the winner. Get more details . On Saturday in the Featured Player Contest , Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top 10 finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (RARE) and 11th-310th earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (CORE)

, Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top 10 finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (RARE) and 11th-310th earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (CORE) The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $30K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $3,000.

, where first place walks home with $3,000. The Booster Pack Party contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 finishers.

contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 finishers. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 100 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 100 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. On Saturday in the Featured Player Contest , Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top two finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) and 3rd-22nd earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (RARE)

, Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top two finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) and 3rd-22nd earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (RARE) The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Booster Pack Party contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 finishers.

contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 250 finishers. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 100 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 100 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $60K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. On Saturday in the Featured Player Contest , Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top two finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) and 3rd-5th earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE)

, Brock Purdy cards will be available with the top two finishers earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) and 3rd-5th earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. On Saturday in the Featured Player Contest , Brock Purdy cards will be available with the winner earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER).

, Brock Purdy cards will be available with the winner earning a Brock Purdy: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER). The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $60K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $125K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $25,000. On Sunday, there is a $75K Fiat Frenzy that awards $15K to first place.

that awards $15K to first place. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests on Thursday Night Football, Saturday Night Football and Monday Night Football:

Showdown Contests:

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( CORE , RARE , ELITE and LEGENDARY ) and one in the REIGNMAKER tier.

, , and ) and one in the tier. Each contest offers prizes of either cash or DFS contest entry tickets.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $10,000.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

, where first place walks home with $1,000. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $3 DFS Play-Action tournaments on Monday Night Football .

. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000 and some offer $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $15K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,500.

, where first place walks home with $1,500. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Saturday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

, and . Each contest requires at least three RARE (or rarer) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or rarer) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the three showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.