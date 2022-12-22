Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 15 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

The first season of Reignmakers Football is almost in the books! Check out our full recap, along with a quick preview of what’s to come in 2023 here. Find a sneak peak of this article below:

Our first-ever Reignmakers World Championship winner was crowned this weekend! Congrats pic.twitter.com/gzShK80G7d — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) December 19, 2022

Holiday Side Set holders have a shot at yet another big payday!

On December 25, Reignmakers Football will host the $400K Holiday Set Sweater Special, which will dish out $400K in prizes — including $100K to the contest’s winner.

It took a variety of players to win tournaments on the Week 15 DraftKings Reignmakers slate, most notably Jalen Hurts, who delivered the No. 1 quarterback performance against the Bears. The Eagles quarterback sat atop the winning lineups for RARE, ELITE, and LEGENDARY tiers with 39.70 DKFP.

It was a unique week at wide receiver where the unlikely trio of Zay Jones, Russell Gage, and Noah Brown finished inside the top four scorers at the position, while several high-end running backs, like Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs and Nick Chubb finished with 15 DKFP or fewer.

The perfect lineup construction this week was Jalen Hurts, Jerick McKinnon, A.J. Brown, Zay Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson. Once again, no player rostered this exact lineup, however, three of the winners were just a two-player swap away.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Week 15 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Week 16 slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals as well as the latest on Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Jonathan Taylor.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.