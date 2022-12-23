DraftKings Hosting Reignmakers Football Week 17 Scavenger Hunt

As the season moves past the Week 16 Christmas Slate, Holiday Side Set packs are 35% off in the DraftKings Marketplace. But that’s not the only thing Reignmakers Football players can take advantage of throughout Week 17!

The Hunt is on!

From Monday, December 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET to Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m., Reignmakers players will have a chance to win bonus prizes in DK Dollars. DraftKings will host two scavenger hunts for players to take part in.

Get in on the Hunt

In order to win one of the scavenger hunts, players will have to collect certain player cards in Holiday packs. Each hunt has one item that players will need to pull.

The required card for each hunt must be from opened packs during the set hunt period. Also, the required card for each hunt must be held in the user’s portfolio listed as of 11:59:59 p.m. ET on January 1, 2023.

Here’s what players need to be on the lookout for when ripping Holiday packs throughout the hunt:

Reignmakers Holiday Scavenger Hunt Checklist HUNT No. Pack Tier Pull Prize (in DK Dollars) HUNT No. Pack Tier Pull Prize (in DK Dollars) 1 Holiday ELITE or better TE $130 DK Cash prize 2 Holiday REIGNMAKER Rookie Offensive Player $5K DK Cash prize

Only final users holding hunt cards by snapshot time meeting all criteria is eligible for prizing.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!