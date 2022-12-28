New to Reignmakers UFC? Here’s What You Need to Know

The “Weigh-In” phase has ended, and Reignmakers UFC is finally here! Be sure to get in on the Reignmakers UFC Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6 in the DraftKings Marketplace!

For those who are making the transition from Reignmakers Football, traditional UFC DFS or simply getting in on some DraftKings action for the first time, there are details to know about Reignmakers UFC as you prepare to build your collection of cards.

Differences between Reignmakers and DFS

The most notable difference between Reignmakers UFC and UFC DFS: Reignmakers is like season-long fantasy, but you own fighters’ cards. Users obtain ownership of cards by opening packs or purchasing individual cards on the DraftKings Marketplace secondary market. Once you get a card, it’s yours to use all year.

Also, even if you don’t win any contests, you can still win by simply collecting via Franchise Score, Missions and Collector Challenges.

Card holders can also sell fighter cards in the DraftKings Marketplace secondary market for real money.

When it comes to constructing a lineup, unlike UFC DFS — which features six-fighter lineups — Reignmakers UFC players will build a lineup of five fighters to compete in contests against other users.

How Reignmakers and DFS are similar

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how the MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules & Scoring page.

What’s Next

Head over to the DraftKings Marketplace to purchase a Reignmakers UFC Genesis Pack and start building your collection to compete in contests!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

