Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 13 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up. Don’t forget that you can’t get discounted Holiday Side Set Packs and 30 % off Momentum packs. There is also currently a big sale going on right now on DraftKings Shop items through Friday, December 9.

Between Tuesday, December 6 to and Monday, December 12 at 11:59:59 p.m., Reignmakers players will have a chance to win bonus prizes in DK Dollars. DraftKings will host three scavenger hunts for players to take part in.

In order to win one of the scavenger hunts, players will have to collect certain player cards in Momentum packs. Each hunt has one item that players will need to pull.

Find the full scavenger hunt checklist along with additional details here.

UFC 282 will be our second and final set of contests within our “Weigh-in” phase of Reignmakers UFC. During this sneak peek period, only CORE and RARE contests will be available. Heatwave set cards of Magomed Ankalaev/Paddy Pimblett, along with UFC 282 event packs, will be playable in either rarity format. Beginning in 2023, contest formats will expand, but this phase will continue to allow early adopters to get their first taste of what Reignmakers UFC action will look like.

Octagon Passes are coming.

Sharing similar utility as NFLPA “Field Passes,” the snapshot for the Octagon Pass airdrop has been set for December 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In order to qualify for the airdrop, Reignmakers UFC players must hold a Heatwave card.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Week 13 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Week 14 slate of Reignmakers Football.

The team at Lucky Trader has also started a weekly diary. Seen below is part of the Week 14 diary.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.