DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 14

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 14, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know entering Week 14. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers of contest options to choose from: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football:

Showdown Contests:

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( CORE , RARE , ELITE and LEGENDARY ) and one in the REIGNMAKER tier.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a "card requirement," which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and a one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each slate is in the $15K Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

contest, where first place walks home with $1,500. There are Position Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The top three finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The fourth and fifth finishers receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, sixth through 20th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 21st through 30th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 31st through 105th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 106th through 120th receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

, and . The top three finishers in each contest receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. The fourth and fifth finishers receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, sixth through 20th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 21st through 30th receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 31st through 105th receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 106th through 120th receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

, and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top three, CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between fourth and 78th and CORE packs to those who finish between 79th and 378th.

and . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top three, CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between fourth and 78th and CORE packs to those who finish between 79th and 378th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or rarer) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $2,222 Main Event Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. There are Position Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . The first- and second-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER. The third- and fourth-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and the fifth- through eighth-place finishers will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE.

, and . The first- and second-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER. The third- and fourth-place finishers in each contest will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY and the fifth- through eighth-place finishers will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE. There are Satellite contests with tickets available for the $2,222 Main Event contest, where the top two finishers get a ticket. Those contests are available on Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football .

and . There are also contests where you can win tier cards. There are Prize Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football that award a LEGENDARY PLUS Pack to the winner, an ELITE PLUS pack to second place and a RARE PLUS pack to those who finish from third to seventh.

, and that award a LEGENDARY PLUS Pack to the winner, an ELITE PLUS pack to second place and a RARE PLUS pack to those who finish from third to seventh. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the three showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy , where first place takes home $5,000.

, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s Classic contests:

CLASSIC

The public contest breakdown is seven CORE , six RARE , five ELITE , five LEGENDARY and two REIGNMAKER contests available.

, six , five , five and two contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top eight finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, ninth through 58th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 59th through 63rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 64th through 163rd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 164th through 963rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 964th through 1,163rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top eight finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, ninth through 58th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 59th through 63rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 64th through 163rd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 164th through 963rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 964th through 1,163rd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Booster Pack Party contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 500 finishers.

contest will award a 2022 Booster Pack Vol. 1 to the top 500 finishers. The Prize Pack Party offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 200th and CORE Packs to those who finish 201st to 3,700th.

offers a CORE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 200th and CORE Packs to those who finish 201st to 3,700th. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and $20 DFS Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through 22nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 23rd and 24th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 25th through 32nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 33rd through 107th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 108th through 113th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 114th through 138th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 139th through 463rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 464th to 538th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, third through 22nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 23rd and 24th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 25th through 32nd will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 33rd through 107th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE, 108th through 113th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE, 114th through 138th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE, 139th through 463rd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - CORE and 464th to 538th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - CORE. The Prize Pack Party contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 20th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 21st to 320th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 321st and 1820th.

contest offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between first and 20th, a CORE PLUS to those who finish 21st to 320th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 321st and 1820th. In the $20 DFS Millionaire Satellite , the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket.

, the top 500 finishers earn a $20 Fantasy Football Millionaire Ticket. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth through 35th will receive a Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 36th through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 40th through 47th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 48th through 122nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 123rd to 129th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the top two finishers with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, third through fifth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, sixth through 35th will receive a Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 36th through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE, 40th through 47th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - RARE, 48th through 122nd will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - RARE and 123rd to 129th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and fourth, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fifth and 54th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 55th and 254th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and fourth, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between fifth and 54th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 55th and 254th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. The Position Pack Party contest will award the winner with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the second-place finisher with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, third and fourth will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, fifth and sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, seventh through 11th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 12th through 14th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 18th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, 19th through 28th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 29th through 32nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE and 33rd through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE.

contest will award the winner with a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, the second-place finisher with a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, third and fourth will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - REIGNMAKER, fifth and sixth will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, seventh through 11th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 12th through 14th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - LEGENDARY, 15th through 18th will receive a Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE, 19th through 28th will receive a Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Pack - ELITE, 29th through 32nd will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - ELITE and 33rd through 39th will receive an Offense Rookie Prize Pack - RARE. The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 11th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 12th through 31st.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 11th and RARE PLUS packs to those who finish 12th through 31st. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $125K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $25,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

