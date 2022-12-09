This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 14 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 14’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE

Tony Pollard (+$3.86, 36%)

T.J. Hockenson (+$1.71, 76%)

Jared Goff (+$1.45, 22%)

Justin Jefferson (+1.00, 10%)

Joe Mixon (+$0.92, 15%)

Top Fallers: CORE

Travis Kelce (-$8.01, 29%)

Kenneth Walker III (-$3.74, 38%)

Tom Brady (-$3.12, 31%)

Mark Andrews (-$1.99, 28%)

Mike Evans (-$1.98, 31%)

Observations: Risers

Pollard has seen the largest floor price increase on his CORE cards leading up to the Week 14 Reignmakers slate. Although the Cowboys running back is still splitting touches with teammate Ezekiel Elliott, a date with the bottom-ranked Houston run defense awaits. The 1-10 Texans have given up the most rushing yards per game by a wide margin and the Cowboys are 17.5-point favorites.

Before a “revenge game” against the team that traded him in late October, Hockenson has seen his floor price rise 76%. The former No. 8 overall pick looks primed to contribute this week in the game with the highest total on the board at 52.

Searching for a win as two-point favorites over the 10-2 Vikings, Goff will lead the now full-strength Lions offense in the fantasy-friendly confines of Ford Field. Minnesota gives up the most passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Yet another piece of that game, Jefferson stands out as one of the best SuperStar options this weekend. As Kirk Cousins’ favorite target, Jefferson should stay busy as a surprise underdog on the road vs. the Lions. Jefferson has six games with more than 28 DKFP this season.

Coming off a two-game absence from a concussion, Mixon looks poised to lead the backfield for the Bengals as a 5.5-point favorite vs. the Browns this weekend. Although backup Samaje Perine performed well in his absence, Mixon should see the bulk of the carries moving forward.

Observations: Fallers

Kelce has seen by far the largest decrease in the price of his CORE cards this week. Kelce’s player cards fluctuate quite heavily given his status as a top-performing non-SuperStar. Coming off two poor outings, the Chiefs draw the Broncos’ tough defense at Mile High in what could be a low-scoring affair.

Walker has seen a sharp decline after exiting last week’s game with an ankle injury and not practicing in any capacity this week. The leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year looks likely to miss time, forcing the Seahawks to be in flux at the running back position. For what it’s worth, Tony Jones Jr.’s CORE cards can be bought for $1 on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Both Brady and Evans have seen their CORE cards drop after the Bucs narrowly defeated the Saints on Monday. The upcoming road matchup versus the top-ranked San Francisco defense makes it hard to trust the 23-year veteran in this spot. However, Tampa Bay cards could hold value into the playoffs, as the Bucs currently sit atop the weak NFC South.

Andrews experienced a 28% drop in value this week, most likely following the news that Tyler Huntley will be starting at quarterback for Baltimore. Reignmakers players could be quick to call this a downgrade, however, Andrews and Huntley showed rapport down the stretch last season.

