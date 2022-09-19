DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Week 2 Contest Recap for Sunday’s Slate

The Week 2 Reignmakers (RM) main slate and Thursday/Sunday showdowns are in the books. The bad news first — Trey Lance left the game in the first quarter with a severe ankle injury and is most likely out for an extended amount of time. The good news? Lamar Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Miami Dolphins offense looked amazing.

Let’s take a closer look at some key contests last week — we’ll look at their roster construction, how the games played and the best card in their lineup.

St. Brown has now seen 12 targets in each game and has a total of three touchdowns. His usage is elite, and he also rushed for 68 yards on Sunday. Brown was pivotal in austin03’s winning lineup, making it four players on their team who scored over 40 points individually.

Winner - username: austin03, Fantasy Points: 185.66, Best Card: Amona-Ra St. Brown Elite #8

The Justin Herbert Core #776 and Mike Williams Core #349 were the duo that provided wynot128 with the Aaron Rodgers Core player card this week. Keenan Allen was out with a hamstring injury, leaving Williams as Herbert’s favorite target, which allowed him to record 113 receiving yards on eight receptions. He also added a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough for the Chargers to beat their division foes Thursday night. Still, he was able to grab #12 on Green Bay and hopefully used him Sunday night vs. the Bears when he put up two passing touchdowns.

Winner - username: whynot138, Fantasy Points: 98.39, Best Card: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Core #85

Being unique will always pay dividends — in life, art and daily fantasy sports. It also pays when you play a unique lineup, rostering two wide receivers from the same team. Chefboy76 did that, utilizing their Tyreek Hill Core #280 and Jaylen Waddle Core #586 in the same lineup. Both had two touchdowns and went over 100 yards receiving.

Winner - username:Chefboy76, Fantasy Points:160.58, Best Card: Tyreek Hill Core #280

“Welcome to Miami, Bienvenidos a Miami!” The Prince of South Beach put on a show this week, tying the Dolphin franchise record for TDs in a single game (6). Tua Tagovailoa and his fresh wide receivers were down 21 points, and they were able to come back and beat the Baltimore Ravens with a TD in the last seconds of the game. INTR1CATE also played their Nick Chubb Core #143, who put up three rushing TDs vs. the Jets.

Winner - Username: INTR1CATE, Fantasy Points: 188.06, Best Card: Nick Chubb Core #143

Let’s hope One-zero likes Vegas because they just booked their ticket by winning the Steve Aoki contest. Hopefully, the person who won sends invites to the Dolphins facility because they are the reason One-zero is at the top of the world right now. We’ve talked about Tagovailoa, Waddle and Hill in the previous sections. Still, the steadiness of Cooper Kupp, who was able to record another multi-touchdown game and double-digit receptions, is the model for consistency at the WR position.

Winner - Username: one-zero, Fantasy Points: 200.06, Best Card: Tyreek Hill Core #538

JLMOE23 is walking away with a RARE Kirk Cousins player card, which resulted from stacking their Tua Tagovailoa Rare #31 and Tyreek Hill Core #453. An unexpected Seattle Seahawks player made an appearance, Tyler Lockett Rare #109, and it was an intelligent roster add. Lockett was able to gobble up 100-plus receiving yards and nine receptions. Still, game-stacking Ravens-Dolphins was pivotal to their success, with 60% of their roster coming from that game. Cousins and the Vikings get the Detroit Lions next week, a defense who’s given up 65 total points in two weeks.

Winner - Username: JLMOE23, Fantasy Points: 144.46, Best Card: Tyler Lockett Rare #109

Fitch123 was able to walk away with an ELITE Ceedee Lamb player card thanks to another WR, Garrett Wilson Elite #33. Wilson and the Jets orchestrated an unbelievable comeback in Cleveland, winning 31-30. Wilson led the team with a 35% target share and 43% of the air yards.

Winner - Username: fitch123, Fantasy Points: 106.02, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Elite #82

If you read my Sunday Night Football Showdown article, you would’ve known to roster Rodgers and Aaron Jones in this game. BrandonAdams did just that and won the Jalen Hurts LEGENDARY player card, someone they can use in Monday’s matchup when the Eagles take on the Vikings in what should be an offensive shootout.

Winner - Username: BrandonAdams, Fantasy Points: 91.94, Best Card: Aaron Rodgers Legendary #2

The $20K first-place prize goes to Bales for, you guessed it, stacking the Ravens and Dolphins game. Four of their five players were in this game, three of which scored over 40 points individually (Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle). Also, their Mark Andrews Reignmaker #1 put up just under 29 points with a receiving TD, 100-plus receiving yards and nine receptions.

Winner - Username: Bales, Fantasy Points: 166.76, Best Card: Mark Andrew Reignmaker #1

