Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 2 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Gary Vaynerchuk joined Chris Costa to celebrate the winners of the VeeFriends League Week 2 contests and do a live pack break experience. VeeFriends prizes were awarded to the top 20 finishers in Week 2 and the top 1,000 moved on to the Week 4 Major contest.

1ST - 8TH: A Sealed VeeFriends Series 1 Trading Card Box, A Single VeeFriends Series 1 Trading Card

9TH - 20TH: Two (2) Sealed VeeFriends Series 2 Trading Card Boxes, A Single VeeFriends Series 1 Trading Card

Chris and GaryVee broke two boxes of VeeFriends for the prizes and the top 20 winners were entered in a hit draft style break. With INTR1CATE winning the contests with 188.06 fantasy points, they were awarded the first pick. Tua Tagovailoa carried the winners to the top of the leaderboard with a double stack of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Rashod Bateman and Nick Chubb helped lock down the top spot and DeAndre Swift + Cooper Kupp.

A lot of great cards were pulled, highlighted by a GaryVee autographed Panther Life Sketch card. Only 15 of these cards are in circulation with just 1,000 total boxes available of VeeFriends, the card is extremely rare.

The latest promotion brings Web3 into the mix with PFP NFTs. For those new to the blockchain, profile pictures ushered in a huge NFT boom in 2021, and many in the space point to Cryptopunks as being the historical project that created the category.

Logan Hitchcock does a great job explaining the history of the Punks and also takes a deep dive into the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Doodles. Check out the stories linked above and below.

Interested in the other Week 3 Web3 contests? Here’s every contest being offered on DraftKings:

DraftKings is teaming up with Shriners’ Championship Pro-Am to give four Reignmakers Football users a unique VIP experience!

The three top scorers from this RARE contest will win earn a spot in the VIP experience, along with the sole winner from this LEGENDARY contest. Find a full breakdown by clicking on the link above.

With so many prizes available in the DraftKings NFT games lobby, Reid Fowler wrote up all the big wins! The biggest contest on Reignmakers Football was the ELITE $250K Fiat Frenzy, which awarded $100K to first place. Reid also broke down the lineups for all six Featured Star players in addition to the VeeFriends and Aoki’s All-Star Leagues. Check out a brief snippet below and the article linked above.

With Week 2 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader analyzed the full slate for Week 3 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jonathan Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies and the injuries to Trey Lance, Michael Pittman, Michael Gallup and James Conner. Bales also provided some insight on the Mike Evans situation. Check it out below.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

With the Featured Star Player promo still running, Nick Friar broke down how each of the new six players has performed so far in the season and links out to all the contests in each rarity tier.

You can win the following player cards as prizes:

● TNF: D’Andre Swift

● Sunday Classic: Saquon Barkley, Matthew Stafford and DK Metcalf

● SNF: Ezekiel Elliott

● MNF: Tyreek Hill

As mentioned above in the Chris Costa/GaryVee Watch Party, the VeeFriends League is poppin’ off. You’ll want to make sure to visit this page again when setting your lineups for Week 3. In addition, to make it to the Week 4 Major contest, the top 1,000 are awarded prizes this week. Check them out below.

Week 3 Prizes

1ST - 5TH: Monday Night Football Viewing Experience with Gary

Monday Night Football Viewing Experience with Gary 6th Place: 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack

2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack 7th-11th Place: 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack

2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack 12th-36th: 2022 Prize RARE PLUS Pack

2022 Prize RARE PLUS Pack 37th-1,000th: 2022 Prize CORE PLUS Pack

Community Spotlight

With such an active community, sparky3689 interviewed seven enthusiastic members about their collections and talked game theory. We also learned about their favorite player card and some concerns as they navigate the contests weekly. Check out the full list below.

