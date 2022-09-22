DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Breakdown for NFL Week 3

Welcome to DraftKings Reignmakers Football SZN!

We’ve broken down what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know before entering. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three total Showdown contests (Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football).

Each Showdown will feature six contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite and Legendary ) and only one in the Reignmakers Tier.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $10,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest , where first place walks home with $1,000.

contest wins you D’Andre Swift CORE and RARE player cards that you’ll be able to use this Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $3K Winner Take All contest, where first place walks home with $3,000.

contest awards ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 26th to 125th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 126th and 375th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire satellite ticket.

One of the highest cash prizes is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy for Monday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000.

contest awards first through fifth 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish sixth to 30th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th. Each contest requires at least three Elite (or more rare) cards and one Rare card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satelite tickets.

One of the highest cash prize is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy for Sunday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000.

contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 10 and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th. Each contest requires at least two Legendary and two Elite (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

There are two contests, but the Monday Night Football $25K Fiat Frenzy provides the highest prize money, where first place takes home $5,000.

provides the highest prize money, where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three Legendary and one Reignmaker card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Contest breakdown is 12 Core , 10 Rare , 10 Elite , 10 Legendary and six Reignmaker contests available.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, VeeFriends, SupDucks, Alien Fren, Lazy Lion NFTs and Week 3 Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $5,000.

awards VeeFriends Finalist Tickets and Gary MNF Viewing Experience for those who finish between first and fifth. The Week 3 x Web3 Promo Contests will be live this week where you can win a SupDuck , Alien Fren or a Lazy Lion .

, and The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 501st to 3,000th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 501st to 3,000th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 Fantasy Football Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

. The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 101st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 501st and 1,500th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 101st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 501st and 1,500th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, a or a . The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 10th, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th.

offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 10th, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

. The PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 20th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 21st to 50th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 20th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 21st to 50th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $20,000.

contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two Reignmaker cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

